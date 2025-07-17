Brittany Mahomes' Latest Family Photos Prove The Divorce Rumors Aren't Her Only Problem
Lately, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes seem desperate to squash the divorce rumors. So, one might think the famous couple would be happy to learn that buzz about their potential split isn't taking over the comment section on Brittany's latest Instagram post. Unfortunately for them, these comments are simply proving that spreading divorce rumors isn't the only way fans are hating on Brittany. It seems that Brittany's love for Donald Trump is becoming more of a scandal than she might have anticipated.
"Time well spent," Brittany captioned a carousel of photos of her and her family that she posted on Instagram on July 16. Unlike many moments in recent months, these photos show no signs that Patrick and Brittany's relationship is on the rocks. Instead, they show what seems to be a happy couple enjoying summertime with their three young kids. Surely, Brittany hoped that this sentiment would be the takeaway from the post. Yet, it quickly became clear that a post like this from an out-and-proud Trump supporter in the current political climate came across as disingenuous and invited criticism. And, one photo of the couple's youngest child, in particular, struck fans as majorly hypocritical.
Brittany's last Instagram post earned criticism too
While Brittany Mahomes thought her family time was "Time well spent," not everyone in the comment section was quite so enthusiastic. "Not when you support Trump," one commenter wrote. Another added, "Just so disappointed that you're Trumplicans." Other commenters pointed out the irony of one photo of the couple's youngest child, Golden Raye Mahomes, wearing a bib that says "The future is female." "The future is not female when you voted for Trump," one Instagram user wrote with a laughing emoji. "'The future is female' but you support Trump!?" another asked. Considering Donald Trump's reputation, behavior, and policies regarding women, it's no surprise that folks found this a bit odd.
While Brittany may have been under the mistaken impression that this post would go over well, she really should have anticipated some negative comments. About two weeks prior, she caught flak for posting photos of herself on a boat with her hubby and friends on Instagram as news broke of the devastating Texas floods. "Look at this attention seeker in the midst of tragedy in Texas in her home state way to go Brittany!!!" one commenter wrote on her July 6 post. Another called it "so tacky to be posting boat pics today. Could've waited a few days." Another summed it up well, simply writing, "Read the room." Reading the room, it seems, isn't Brittany's forte, and as such, she's likely to continue getting backlash for her behavior on social media.