Brittany Mahomes' Latest Family Photos Prove The Divorce Rumors Aren't Her Only Problem

Lately, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes seem desperate to squash the divorce rumors. So, one might think the famous couple would be happy to learn that buzz about their potential split isn't taking over the comment section on Brittany's latest Instagram post. Unfortunately for them, these comments are simply proving that spreading divorce rumors isn't the only way fans are hating on Brittany. It seems that Brittany's love for Donald Trump is becoming more of a scandal than she might have anticipated.

"Time well spent," Brittany captioned a carousel of photos of her and her family that she posted on Instagram on July 16. Unlike many moments in recent months, these photos show no signs that Patrick and Brittany's relationship is on the rocks. Instead, they show what seems to be a happy couple enjoying summertime with their three young kids. Surely, Brittany hoped that this sentiment would be the takeaway from the post. Yet, it quickly became clear that a post like this from an out-and-proud Trump supporter in the current political climate came across as disingenuous and invited criticism. And, one photo of the couple's youngest child, in particular, struck fans as majorly hypocritical.