Brittany Mahomes' Most Controversial Moments Before Her Trump Scandal

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault and racism.

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes, earned the ire of many on the internet when she reportedly liked an Instagram post from Donald Trump in August 2024 then seemingly unliked it not long after. After doing so, Brittany used her Instagram Story to seemingly express her feelings on the reaction she got. She wrote, "I mean honestly," and then looked to share a quote from another platform that read, "To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well" (via New York Post).

Another quote Brittany shared to her Instagram Story was from the Instagram account of pastor Shane Pruitt, which read, "Contrary to the tone of the world today ... You can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind" (via Glamour). Brittany added, "Read that again!" However, the rhetoric surrounding Trump's campaign perpetuates division and prioritizes certain people while mistreating others. In addition to criticizing Brittany after that scandal, many people wondered if Taylor Swift would ask Brittany for her friendship bracelet back, since Swift is not a fan of Trump.

Being an apparent Trump supporter is not the first controversy Brittany has been in the center of as one of the most recognizable WAGs of a professional athlete.

