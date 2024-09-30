Brittany Mahomes' Most Controversial Moments Before Her Trump Scandal
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault and racism.
Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes, earned the ire of many on the internet when she reportedly liked an Instagram post from Donald Trump in August 2024 then seemingly unliked it not long after. After doing so, Brittany used her Instagram Story to seemingly express her feelings on the reaction she got. She wrote, "I mean honestly," and then looked to share a quote from another platform that read, "To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well" (via New York Post).
Another quote Brittany shared to her Instagram Story was from the Instagram account of pastor Shane Pruitt, which read, "Contrary to the tone of the world today ... You can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind" (via Glamour). Brittany added, "Read that again!" However, the rhetoric surrounding Trump's campaign perpetuates division and prioritizes certain people while mistreating others. In addition to criticizing Brittany after that scandal, many people wondered if Taylor Swift would ask Brittany for her friendship bracelet back, since Swift is not a fan of Trump.
Being an apparent Trump supporter is not the first controversy Brittany has been in the center of as one of the most recognizable WAGs of a professional athlete.
A social media exchange got heated
On X, formerly known as Twitter, in October 2021, Brittany Mahomes (then Brittany Matthews, as she was only engaged to Patrick Mahomes at the time) had some harsh words for a critic. It started when Brittany tweeted, "Refs are never in our favor." In another tweet from the same minute, she said, "Ever." Per Us Weekly, Brittany was referring to the referees from the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills NFL game from that day.
A little over ten minutes after her first two tweets, Brittany tweeted: "I said what I said. Y'all are so mad." However, things got a little more hostile when a fan replied to Brittany's initial tweet and said, "Girl. I need you to stop. This was my team long before Patrick was here. It's not giving the org a good look. Chiefs are bigger than you, me or any one player" (via Us Weekly). The tweet was later deleted after Brittany replied to it and said: "In the nicest way possible ... Shut up."
People on X weren't too impressed with Brittany's response. "This is so awful," one said. "Telling your own fan to shut up. Yikes put the phone down." Others advised Brittany similarly, suggesting she be the one to stop talking on X.
Celebrating a Chiefs win caused a stir
Another post on X got Brittany Mahomes (then Brittany Matthews) in trouble again. After Patrick Mahomes helped lead the Chiefs to victory against the Buffalo Bills in a January 2022 playoff game, Brittany shared a video on X of her shaking a bottle of champagne and then opening it, before spraying it out the window of the suite she was in and on the people sitting below her suite. While some people thought it was innocent fun, others weren't too happy.
"Why are you spraying people with champagne FROM A BOX SEAT?!?" one critic said. "The optics of spraying people literally below you with a bottle of booze is not great." Brittany later tweeted, "I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week." The following day, Brittany said, "Hate is a very strong word to just be thrown at someone you don't even know." X users in the replies were split. Some people seemed to empathize with Brittany, while others felt she was acting like a victim.
After the backlash, Brittany started selling shirts that said "Team Brittany" as a fundraiser for Red Card KC, an anti-bullying charity. Speaking on her Instagram Story, Brittany said, "There has been quite a bit of buzz this week and it's been a pretty rough week over here. However, me and my team have decided to try to turn this buzz into something and something good for the Kansas City community" (via the New York Post). She went on to say the shirt idea came from designer Charlie Hustle, and on X Brittany said she would match the donation from shirt sales.
Brittany was accused of racism for certain tweets and comments
Certain tweets that Brittany Mahomes (then Brittany Matthews) made in 2016 were recirculated in 2021. Per Sportskeeda, in one tweet on X, Brittany referred to a popular dance move and said, "Just hit the quan with some black girls, my life's complete." The outlet reported that she also seemed to quote someone else in another tweet, and the quote referenced applying lotion "all over black guys." Although the tweets are unavailable, one X user's reply to one of Brittany's deleted tweets said, "Not a good look."
Then, in July 2023, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes did a joint interview with GQ Sports. When Patrick asked, "What's my favorite cheat day meal?" Brittany replied, "Fried chicken." That was incorrect, so she guessed another meal ("chicken fried steak and mashed potatoes") before Patrick gave the true answer: "Mexican food, especially the Tex Mex." Some viewers of the video felt that Brittany's initial answer was racist as well due to Patrick being a biracial Black man and her choosing foods associated with racial stereotypes.
Following the Donald Trump scandal, someone on X said it wasn't unexpected and added, "Anyone who watched the clip where out of nowhere she said his favorite dish should be fried chicken was revealing."
Brittany may not tip employees well
In January 2024 after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens, a TikTok shared to the "NFL on CBS" account, showed Patrick Mahomes walking with his arm around Brittany Mahomes. Partway through the video, Brittany turned to someone, spun her finger in a circle, and said, "Where do we go from here?" Although this seemed to cause a stir, many in the comments section of a Page Six TikTok about it felt accusations that Brittany Mahomes' real-life personality was rude were reaching.
However, one TikToker used the buzz from that drama to share her own story about Brittany. After @Kolleen_with_a_k shared a TikTok joking why Brittany receives so much criticism, Jessica O'Connor said in her own video: "No, I don't like her because she doesn't tip restaurant staff." O'Connor went on to explain how while working as a server, bartender, and barista at a hotel in West Hollywood, Brittany stayed there. "And my first interaction with her, she ran up over 100 dollar tab, she was with her whole posse," O'Connor said. "Patrick was not there, but I believe their tab was well over 100 dollars. Maybe like 130. Zero dollar tip."
O'Connor said that throughout the about week Brittany stayed in the hotel, she didn't tip anyone. "And not only did she not tip," O'Connor added, "she was just genuinely unpleasant. And I totally understand celebrities don't owe you anything especially when you're out in public." However, O'Connor felt that Brittany should've realized her behavior would get noticed due to her fame.
Brittany defended Patrick's brother after a sexual assault accusation
Patrick Mahomes' controversial brother Jackson Mahomes was accused of sexual assault. Per the Kansas City Star, in late February 2023, Jackson reportedly shoved an Aspens Restaurant and Lounge waiter multiple times and forcibly kissed the owner Aspen Vaughn after holding her throat. She told the outlet she thought Jackson was under the influence and that he kissed her three times. Jackson visited her restaurant often due to his friendship with Vaughn's step-daughter, an employee there. He was also sometimes a rowdy customer. Vaughn told the Kansas City Star, "I would say one out of four times he comes in, it's not a good experience."
Brittany Mahomes defended Jackson during an April 2023 Instagram Q&A. When asked her feelings on what people were saying about him, Brittany said: "They are ignorant. He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s*** about him" (via People). She also said, "So it's best to just shut up."
The following month in May 2023, Jackson was arrested and charged with one count of battery and three counts of aggravated sexual battery. Brittany and Patrick didn't seem to say anything about it, although per the New York Post Brittany shared some quotes on her Instagram Story after his arrest — one related to prioritizing important things and one that included the line, "Let me reintroduce myself, I burn bridges as needed." Brittany captioned it, "Sheesh." In March 2024, Jackson was sentenced to unsupervised probation for six months for the misdemeanor battery charge, after the felony sexual battery charges had been dropped.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).