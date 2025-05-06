Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Seem Desperate To Squash Divorce Rumors (It's Not Subtle)
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes really want to make sure everyone knows there's no trouble in paradise. While there's been no shortage of awkward moments between the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife, Patrick and Brittany were all smiles as they held hands at the F1 Miami Grand Prix in May 2025. There was nothing awkward about it at all — except for how it all felt like a transparent attempt to prove just how happy they are amid lingering rumors that their romance is on the rocks.
It was Patrick himself who shared the overtly sunny snapshots to Instagram, showing him walking hand-in-hand with his wife at the star-studded event in Florida. Brittany shared photos from the event in a slideshow post as well, which included several snaps of herself and Patrick (and two pics, one from her post and one from Patrick's, reappeared on her Instagram Stories). Brittany's post was shared around the same time as her husband's, seemingly emphasizing just how much they enjoy spending time together. However, Patrick's post showing himself and Brittany was unique, as it's oddly rare for him to actually share photos of his ladylove at all.
Before the most recent post, the last time Brittany appeared at all on Patrick's page was in a family photo he shared at Christmas 2024. However, the kicker is that Patrick didn't post the snapshot himself. It seems he posted it jointly with Brittany, as she was the one who wrote the "Merry Christmas" caption. While there are quite a few strange things about Brittany and Patrick's relationship that people seem to ignore, it's difficult not to notice the timing of Brittany suddenly popping back up on her husband's Instagram in his own post.
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' Miami outing comes amid speculation of trouble in their marriage
As high school sweethearts, Brittany Mahomes has been by Patrick Mahomes' side as the couple have enjoyed some super sweet moments together. While their romance has stood strong over many years, rumors that they may be having trouble in their marriage have begun to pick up steam in recent months for a number of concerning reasons. Not the least of which has been all the time they've been spending apart.
After the Chiefs lost the 2025 Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, Patrick's team has been on their off-season. However, the increase in free time doesn't look like it's necessarily translated into more time with his wife. Patrick reportedly took a golfing vacation with his teammate Travis Kelce in March 2025, and the following month, Brittany went on a week-long trip to Mexico to celebrate the 30th birthday of one of her friends. All of which has added to the whispers of supposed strain on their romance.
Their relationship was also thrown into the spotlight over politics. Brittany got some heat from fans when she liked a post on Instagram supporting Donald Trump in August 2024. Trump later gave her a shoutout on an episode of "Fox and Friends" in September. "I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better [than Taylor Swift], if you wanna know the truth. She's a big Trump fan," Trump said (via X). "I like Brittany ... she's a big MAGA fan." Patrick, meanwhile, has largely refused to get specific about his own political beliefs, but has instead simply encouraged people to get out and vote. It's possible, however, that the volatile nature of political discourse in America has added to the stress on their potentially precarious relationship.