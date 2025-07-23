Proof Kate Middleton Was In The Right During Infamous Wedding Feud With Meghan Markle
Many have wondered what the truth is about the relationship between Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Although there have been signs that the two royals get along fine, there are seemingly just as many clues Meghan and Kate are locked in a heated feud. The reported controversy surrounding the bridesmaids' gown that Kate's daughter, Princess Charlotte, initially had to wear for Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding added more noise to the rivalry rumors. And it appears that Kate may have been right on this one.
In the beginning, the problem was that Princess Charlotte's initial gown didn't fit the young royal. This led to a supposed text exchange between Meghan and Kate over the bridesmaid's dress that oozed tension. A distraught Kate allegedly told her soon-to-be sister-in-law that all of the bridesmaids' dresses had to be redone from the ground up. Meanwhile, Meghan urged Kate to bring Princess Charlotte to her tailor, as the former "Suits" actor believed the dresses needed just a bit of modification.
It's easy to think that Kate might've overreacted to the situation. However, pictures posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed just how much of a fashion disaster Princess Charlotte's original dress was. The photos proved that the outfit would've been as bulky as Kate claimed it was. Not only that, but it was noted by X users that the hem of the dress was sloppy. Kate only had four days to correct Princess Charlotte's dress before Meghan's wedding, which was watched by millions of viewers. If Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress couldn't be fixed in time, she might've had to wear an outfit that risked embarrassing her in front of the world. Given what was at stake, Kate might've actually been calmer than most would've been in a similar situation.
Kate Middleton's alleged truce with Meghan Markle shouldn't be confused with an apology
Fortunately for Kate Middleton, adjustments were made on Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid's dress that prevented a potential catastrophe. The puffy dress was substituted for a slimmer, more fitting version that accommodated Charlotte's body better. Kate must've been happy with the results since the outfit's tailor, Ajay Mirpuri, was confident he fixed the problem that made Kate panic in the first place. However, reports of Kate's confrontation with Meghan Markle added another chapter to the complete timeline of their feud. The news even might've risked making Meghan look to be the villain of the story when rumors surfaced that Meghan made Kate cry during their tense situation, adding another layer to Princess Charlotte's dress problems.
But Meghan claimed that couldn't be further from the truth. "No, no, the reverse happened," she said in an interview with Oprah (via Elle). Meghan asserted that Kate actually left her in tears. "And I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing and she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone. To just take accountability for it," Meghan continued. However, an insider claimed that Meghan misinterpreted Kate's actions. The source asserted that Kate didn't give Meghan flowers as an apology. Rather, it was more of an olive branch offering Meghan a truce to maintain decorum between their families.