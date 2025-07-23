Proof Kate Middleton Was In The Right During Infamous Wedding Feud With Meghan Markle

Many have wondered what the truth is about the relationship between Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Although there have been signs that the two royals get along fine, there are seemingly just as many clues Meghan and Kate are locked in a heated feud. The reported controversy surrounding the bridesmaids' gown that Kate's daughter, Princess Charlotte, initially had to wear for Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding added more noise to the rivalry rumors. And it appears that Kate may have been right on this one.

In the beginning, the problem was that Princess Charlotte's initial gown didn't fit the young royal. This led to a supposed text exchange between Meghan and Kate over the bridesmaid's dress that oozed tension. A distraught Kate allegedly told her soon-to-be sister-in-law that all of the bridesmaids' dresses had to be redone from the ground up. Meanwhile, Meghan urged Kate to bring Princess Charlotte to her tailor, as the former "Suits" actor believed the dresses needed just a bit of modification.

It's easy to think that Kate might've overreacted to the situation. However, pictures posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed just how much of a fashion disaster Princess Charlotte's original dress was. The photos proved that the outfit would've been as bulky as Kate claimed it was. Not only that, but it was noted by X users that the hem of the dress was sloppy. Kate only had four days to correct Princess Charlotte's dress before Meghan's wedding, which was watched by millions of viewers. If Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress couldn't be fixed in time, she might've had to wear an outfit that risked embarrassing her in front of the world. Given what was at stake, Kate might've actually been calmer than most would've been in a similar situation.