Tragic Details About Teddi Mellencamp's Health

Teddi Mellencamp's long battle with cancer has been one of the most tragic details about her life, but it's also been an inspirational experience for both her and her followers. In early 2022, the entrepreneur visited the doctor after a friend discovered a mole on her back that looked out of place. Although she'd gotten the mole removed, its sudden appearance tipped doctors off that Mellencamp was suffering from skin cancer. The cancer, which doctors diagnosed as melanoma, was revealed to have reached stage 2 in October 2022. Mellencamp would soon need to get a few surgeries to remove more melanomas, which had multiplied since her initial diagnosis. The procedures initially offered the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star temporary relief. However, her melanomas kept reappearing, which required more surgeries and eventual radiation therapy to manage.

In early 2025, Mellencamp revealed that she underwent surgery after doctors discovered she had several tumors in her brain and lungs, indicating that the melanoma metastasized to other areas of her body. However, Mellencamp posted an update about her condition on Instagram that showed she was winning the fight. "All tumors stage 4 (metastasized melanoma in my brain and lungs) shrunk or disappeared so I have 6ish more weeks of immunotherapy and doctors believe I will be healed if everything stays on course," Mellencamp wrote in April 2025. Her tumors remained shrunken after the announcement. However, she was still cautious about celebrating since her cancer hadn't been completely removed. "It's stage 4 until it's gone, until I'm in remission," she said on her podcast "Two T's in a Pod" (via Parade).