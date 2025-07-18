Chris Martin's Brutal Affair Shoutout Stirs Up Old Gwyneth Paltrow Divorce Rumors

A video from a July 17 Coldplay concert in Boston is now going viral after what appears to be an affair between colleagues was caught on the jumbotron. The clip from Wednesday night's concert, which now has over 50 million views on TikTok, shows a man and a woman attempting to hide their faces after the kiss cam panned to the scene of them cuddling in the stands. One can hear Coldplay frontman Chris Martin joke, "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

Internet sleuths were quick with this one, reporting back that the man in the video is Andy Bryon, the CEO of the company, Astronomer, seen in the video with his Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot. Now we understand why the pair looked so guilty. While Cabot recently divorced from her husband, Byron is still married. As one TikTok commenter pointed out, "that's gonna be one awkward board meeting."

Others couldn't get over the fact that the scandal was revealed at a Coldplay concert. The details can't help but remind us of the extramarital affair rumors that the band's own Martin was once caught up in many years ago. In 2009, a purported eyewitness claimed to Star Magazine that Martin was seen kissing "Blue Crush" actor Kate Bosworth at a U2 concert, while he was married to Gwyneth Paltrow. "I couldn't believe my eyes. There was Chris totally making out with Kate in front of other people," said the insider (via Perez Hilton). At first, I thought it might be Gwyneth, but when she came up for air, it was clear the woman was Kate!"