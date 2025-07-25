Trump's History With Baseball Is As Spotty As His Bronzer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Donald Trump seems to have an obsession with bronzer, and he's not always so great with putting it on. It's perhaps equally matched by his obsession with bragging about himself and his accomplishments, even when those brags don't have all that much basis in reality. He's said that he was the top of his class in school; however, one of Trump's former professors reportedly said that he wasn't really that great of a student. So we're not all that surprised that Trump has made claims about his prowess as a baseball player that might not be all that accurate, either.

Not only has his own background as a baseball player come under suspicion, but he's also found himself at the center of some cringeworthy moments around baseball over the years. Whether it was awkwardly singing at a game or getting booed at one,Trump has quite the relationship with America's favorite pastime.

Let's not forget the time that he pitched a fit over a Major League Baseball (MLB) decision to move a game. In 2021, the MLB announced that they were going to be moving the All-Star Game out of Atlanta after Georgia passed what was seen by some as unreasonably restrictive voter ID law. In response, Trump issued a statement via his Save America PAC that read in part: "Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!," according to The Hill. Any boycott by Trump himself didn't last long, however; he attended a World Series game in Atlanta six months after he lashed out at the league.