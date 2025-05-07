Trump's Bronzer Obsession Has Officially Gone Too Far & It's Hurting Our Eyes
President Donald Trump should break out his "Apprentice" persona again and tell whoever keeps applying excessive bronzer to his face that they're fired. Bronzer is one of those things where a little bit goes a long way. Unfortunately, no one seems to have informed Trump of that. On May 6, Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Washington, D.C. (Justin Trudeau is somewhere punching the air right now, wishing he could've gotten in one last shady dig at Trump.)
This meeting was a big deal for Canadians, since Carney promised he'd face Trump head-on during this trade war. During their sit-down chat, Carney told the president that his country "is not for sale," and won't be the U.S.'s 51st state. While the implications of that meeting were crucial to both U.S. and Canadian politics, many people were too distracted by Trump's cosmetics to pay much attention. Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, couldn't help but notice his overabundance of bronzer, one of Trump's many makeup fails.
One user responded to a photo of Trump sporting a ridiculous amount of bronzer by comparing him to a "melted circus peanut." On top of how orange he looked, the president had also missed spots on the side of his face. In response to that tweet, someone wrote, "The spray tan line is so sharp it needs a TSA check." Although Trump has sported a bad fake tan for a long time, this occasion was even worse than usual.
Here's Why Trump may go so hard on the bronzer
Clearly, the billionaire didn't listen to us back in September, when The List told President Donald Trump to quit making a tanning rookie mistake: having his hands be a much lighter complexion than his bronzer-colored face. If you want a fake tan to look believable, make sure your skin tone matches everywhere.
But why does the president feel the need to go wild with the bronzer in the first place? One photographer has a pretty bleak theory about that. Former Time magazine photographer Emily Keegin noted how Trump wasn't nearly as Oompa-Loompa orange when he first took office in 2017, compared to how he is now. "But as his term went on ... more bronzer was applied. The more stressed ... the more makeup," she posted on her Instagram story, which someone screenshotted and uploaded to X. Keegin also said how excessive bronzer could symbolize Trump trying to mask his insecurities and anxieties.
Another theory is that Trump seems to apply more bronzer when he knows he'll be around world leaders, such as Mark Carney. He was bronzed up when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy came for that infamous Oval Office meeting. Trump also used excessive bronzer when he met William, Prince of Wales, at the re-opening ceremony for the Notre-Dame Cathedral. Could this be an intimidation tactic, or is it just more of what Keegin was suggesting about Trump being more stressed out than usual?