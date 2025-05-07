Trump's Bronzer Obsession Has Officially Gone Too Far & It's Hurting Our Eyes

President Donald Trump should break out his "Apprentice" persona again and tell whoever keeps applying excessive bronzer to his face that they're fired. Bronzer is one of those things where a little bit goes a long way. Unfortunately, no one seems to have informed Trump of that. On May 6, Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Washington, D.C. (Justin Trudeau is somewhere punching the air right now, wishing he could've gotten in one last shady dig at Trump.)

This meeting was a big deal for Canadians, since Carney promised he'd face Trump head-on during this trade war. During their sit-down chat, Carney told the president that his country "is not for sale," and won't be the U.S.'s 51st state. While the implications of that meeting were crucial to both U.S. and Canadian politics, many people were too distracted by Trump's cosmetics to pay much attention. Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, couldn't help but notice his overabundance of bronzer, one of Trump's many makeup fails.

One user responded to a photo of Trump sporting a ridiculous amount of bronzer by comparing him to a "melted circus peanut." On top of how orange he looked, the president had also missed spots on the side of his face. In response to that tweet, someone wrote, "The spray tan line is so sharp it needs a TSA check." Although Trump has sported a bad fake tan for a long time, this occasion was even worse than usual.