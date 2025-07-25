Julia Stiles Has Aged Like Fine Wine Since The '90s
Julia Stiles' looks once again had fans doing a double take. When "The Bourne Identity" star walked the red carpet for Netflix's "Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3" boxing event in 2025, she stole the show by flaunting her graceful aging without even trying. The veteran actor's face seemingly hadn't changed all that much since her days on "10 Things I Hate About You." But what little signs of aging that Stiles did show only matured her features nicely, giving her a more seasoned appearance. Her stunning transformation didn't go unnoticed by fans, who praised Stiles' enduring beauty. "Now this is how you age. She looks fabulous," a poster commented on Facebook. "Her skin is flawless!!!" another poster agreed.
Stiles arriving at the show (seen below right), either mostly or completely barefaced, also earned her a few beauty points with fans. Some celebrities might try to hide any signs of aging with makeup. However, she showed that she had nothing to hide by going for a more subtle, nearly natural look, which only made her look even better than she already did to her admirers. "Wow. She didn't age really in the last 20 years. Love the minimal makeup," an impressed fan posted. A Facebook user echoed the sentiment by writing, "Love that she doesn't need a ton of makeup and fake eyelashes!! She is a natural beauty."
Julia Stiles might've spilled the secret to her eternal youth
It's not uncommon for celebrities to turn to plastic surgery to keep themselves looking fresh. Although it's definitely benefited a few A-listers, some of the drastic face transformations that left celebs unrecognizable sparked speculation that they went under the knife. But Stiles seems to have avoided the risk of cosmetic surgery altogether. However, it's not necessarily because the "Save the Last Dance" actor doesn't care about her looks. The untold truth about Stiles is that she puts thought and work into her appearance just like her contemporaries. Except Stiles chooses to do so the old-fashioned way by maintaining her skin with carefully researched cosmetic items.
"For skincare, I gravitate towards more natural products. I've also discovered that it's good to change things up, because climates change, and sometimes you need more moisture, sometimes you need more of something else," she told Into the Gloss in 2019, offering some insight into her beauty routine. Additionally, Stiles revealed that she occasionally wears very light makeup. However, she's very particular about what goes on her face. "I try to let my skin air out when I'm not working. I don't wear foundation as a day-to-day thing, but I feel a bit naked without mascara and some brows. It depends," she added. As far as we're concerned, this more than explains why Stiles continues to shine. And with the way she's glowing, all signs show that she'll only look better with time.