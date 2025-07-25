Julia Stiles Has Aged Like Fine Wine Since The '90s

Julia Stiles' looks once again had fans doing a double take. When "The Bourne Identity" star walked the red carpet for Netflix's "Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3" boxing event in 2025, she stole the show by flaunting her graceful aging without even trying. The veteran actor's face seemingly hadn't changed all that much since her days on "10 Things I Hate About You." But what little signs of aging that Stiles did show only matured her features nicely, giving her a more seasoned appearance. Her stunning transformation didn't go unnoticed by fans, who praised Stiles' enduring beauty. "Now this is how you age. She looks fabulous," a poster commented on Facebook. "Her skin is flawless!!!" another poster agreed.

Stiles arriving at the show (seen below right), either mostly or completely barefaced, also earned her a few beauty points with fans. Some celebrities might try to hide any signs of aging with makeup. However, she showed that she had nothing to hide by going for a more subtle, nearly natural look, which only made her look even better than she already did to her admirers. "Wow. She didn't age really in the last 20 years. Love the minimal makeup," an impressed fan posted. A Facebook user echoed the sentiment by writing, "Love that she doesn't need a ton of makeup and fake eyelashes!! She is a natural beauty."