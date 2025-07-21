Don Jr.'s Girlfriend Works Overtime To Secure Engagement Ring (And We See How Well That Worked For Kimberly)
Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are laying it on thick as they show off their romance on social media. Making up for the months in which they had to keep their love hidden, the first son and the Palm Beach socialite now share loads of pics of island getaways and weekend activities. The revved-up relationship may be nearing the next step, as Anderson is reportedly ready for Don Jr. to propose any minute now. A source told Us Weekly, "She 100 percent would say yes if he asked her to marry him, and his friends think that will happen sooner than later." The insider added that Anderson has motherhood on her mind, which would explain her eagerness to lock in that commitment. Yet judging by their most recent outing, we wonder whether Anderson might be trying a little too hard to secure the ring.
Over the weekend of July 18, Anderson accompanied Don Jr. and his son Spencer on an excursion to a fishery specializing in arapaima, a monster of a South American species that can grow as long as five feet or more. As Don Jr. put it on Instagram, "They're YUGE!!!"
Anderson, too, posed with her reel and with the fish. Her comment on her boyfriend's post read, "A summer full of unforgettable adventures" with a heart-face emoji. But "unforgettable" doesn't always translate to "wonderful." As a model and influencer who grew up among Florida's wealthiest families, Anderson is more accustomed to glam vacations and posh fundraisers than to standing in thigh-high water with a dead scaly creature. (This is a woman who once joked online about "scream-flail[ing] my way through a surprise spiderweb.") It sounds like something out of an '80s sitcom: Society girl falls for a dedicated outdoorsman. Can a match like this really work?
Is Anderson more into Don Jr.'s hobbies than Kimberly Guilfoyle was?
Couples don't have to share the same interests all the time, but they should at least support the other's preferences. Months before the actual breakup, there were signs the relationship between Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle was on the rocks. One big red flag was Guilfoyle's apparent lack of enthusiasm for the first son's outdoor hobbies. The former Fox News host accompanied her then-fiancé on hunting and fishing trips, and even gamely helped cook some alligator gumbo at a fundraiser. But she never seemed to be truly into the adventure; posing with a rifle in high-heeled boots and a low-cut shirt isn't the same as being a sportswoman.
What is Kimberly Guilfoyle hunting for? pic.twitter.com/FJ6U97hhiZ
— Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) September 12, 2022
Don Jr. himself joked about it back in 2018 when their relationship was still new. He told the Montana Republican Party convention he would be introducing Guilfoyle to hunting and fishing. "This is a miniature test to see if she really likes it, or if she's going to pretend to like it, but either way we're going to have a good time—or at least I will," he said (per Vanity Fair). The answer is clear: Since the couple split, Guilfoyle has yet to be seen going in search of a buck or a trout.
Bettina Anderson seems to be happier joining these outdoor ventures, but if she's hoping to join Don Jr. at the altar, she'll have to prepare herself either to heft more arapaima for the next 50 years, or make alternate plans while her husband has his fun. The first son won't be trading his reel for a polo mallet anytime soon.