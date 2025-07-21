Don Jr.'s Girlfriend Works Overtime To Secure Engagement Ring (And We See How Well That Worked For Kimberly)

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are laying it on thick as they show off their romance on social media. Making up for the months in which they had to keep their love hidden, the first son and the Palm Beach socialite now share loads of pics of island getaways and weekend activities. The revved-up relationship may be nearing the next step, as Anderson is reportedly ready for Don Jr. to propose any minute now. A source told Us Weekly, "She 100 percent would say yes if he asked her to marry him, and his friends think that will happen sooner than later." The insider added that Anderson has motherhood on her mind, which would explain her eagerness to lock in that commitment. Yet judging by their most recent outing, we wonder whether Anderson might be trying a little too hard to secure the ring.

Over the weekend of July 18, Anderson accompanied Don Jr. and his son Spencer on an excursion to a fishery specializing in arapaima, a monster of a South American species that can grow as long as five feet or more. As Don Jr. put it on Instagram, "They're YUGE!!!"

Anderson, too, posed with her reel and with the fish. Her comment on her boyfriend's post read, "A summer full of unforgettable adventures" with a heart-face emoji. But "unforgettable" doesn't always translate to "wonderful." As a model and influencer who grew up among Florida's wealthiest families, Anderson is more accustomed to glam vacations and posh fundraisers than to standing in thigh-high water with a dead scaly creature. (This is a woman who once joked online about "scream-flail[ing] my way through a surprise spiderweb.") It sounds like something out of an '80s sitcom: Society girl falls for a dedicated outdoorsman. Can a match like this really work?