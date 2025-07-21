King Charles' Unhinged Demands Are Causing A Gardener Revolt At His Country Home

This level of scrutiny from King Charles III was reportedly directed at some gardeners making just minimum wage, and that overall, the garden staff just didn't have the resources to be able to keep things at the level of perfection that the king is asking for. Jack Stooks, who worked as a gardener at Highgrove for 21 years, confirmed that the king would often be found making the rounds in the gardens. And his perspective seemed to be that it was nice to get direct feedback from the king. But apparently, not everyone felt that way. The Sunday Times wrote that a review of the situation by The King's Foundation seemed to confirm that there was a problem with morale and management amongst the Highgrove gardening staff, going so far as to say that "mental health support and counseling" was suggested.

Reports of the king's controlling behavior have generated quite a social media response. Some didn't see it as a shock; one person wrote, "It is all faux surprise – everybody who watches the U.K. Royals even casually has known of this man's irritability, irascibility and phenomenal temper."

We know that King Charles has worked to slim down the monarchy, but we're not sure that losing gardeners was what he was going for. However, the king has long been rumored to have been on the more finicky side. King Charles' list of daily demands apparently includes having his shoelaces ironed.