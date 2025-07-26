This Republican Politician Was Reportedly Desperate To Date Fox News' Biggest Bombshells

A politician's job sometimes comes with perks. Public attention is a double-edged sword, but it occasionally gives government officials a romantic appeal (for instance, thanks to his looks, Andrew Cuomo reaped the attention of comedian Chelsea Handler). But for others in government, charm doesn't come as easily. According to one report, former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, let desperation for female attention get the best of him. Lisa Kennedy Montgomery (who goes by Kennedy professionally) confidently named Kinzinger — who served on the House Committee investigating January 6 — as one of the "slimiest" politicians she had ever met, writing in her Daily Mail column that the congressman was strangely fixated on the women of Fox News.

"The Zinger chased multiple women I know at the Fox News Channel," Kennedy said. After chatting with some of the women who worked at the network, she said the consensus was: "They rolled their eyes and described him as a brotastic ladder-climber desperate to have any famous Fox personality on his arm." From her description, it sounded like Kinzinger was mostly after the blonde bombshell Fox anchors — the opposite aesthetic of his brunette wife (pictured below). "One woman remembered him being as boring as a bucket of sand, while another said he was self–obsessed and a bad kisser to boot," recalled Kennedy. "She couldn't wait to ghost him."