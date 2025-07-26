This Republican Politician Was Reportedly Desperate To Date Fox News' Biggest Bombshells
A politician's job sometimes comes with perks. Public attention is a double-edged sword, but it occasionally gives government officials a romantic appeal (for instance, thanks to his looks, Andrew Cuomo reaped the attention of comedian Chelsea Handler). But for others in government, charm doesn't come as easily. According to one report, former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, let desperation for female attention get the best of him. Lisa Kennedy Montgomery (who goes by Kennedy professionally) confidently named Kinzinger — who served on the House Committee investigating January 6 — as one of the "slimiest" politicians she had ever met, writing in her Daily Mail column that the congressman was strangely fixated on the women of Fox News.
"The Zinger chased multiple women I know at the Fox News Channel," Kennedy said. After chatting with some of the women who worked at the network, she said the consensus was: "They rolled their eyes and described him as a brotastic ladder-climber desperate to have any famous Fox personality on his arm." From her description, it sounded like Kinzinger was mostly after the blonde bombshell Fox anchors — the opposite aesthetic of his brunette wife (pictured below). "One woman remembered him being as boring as a bucket of sand, while another said he was self–obsessed and a bad kisser to boot," recalled Kennedy. "She couldn't wait to ghost him."
Kinzinger's wife had a problem with a female Fox News host
Adam Kinzinger seemingly isn't the only one in his family to have a sour interaction with a Fox News host. The politician's wife, Sofia Kinzinger (née Boza-Holeman), appeared to have a brief feud with Laura Ingraham on X, formerly Twitter. In August 2024, Ingraham criticized MSNBC on the social media platform for not broadcasting a speech by Donald Trump. "RIP, journalism," she wrote. Sofia clapped back at "The Ingraham Angle" host, calling Ingraham a hypocrite because Fox wasn't giving her husband any airtime of his own. "If you work for FOX you have no right to talk about journalism," she penned. Kinzinger is a "proud RINO" (Republican In Name Only) according to his X account, and he has been a vocal critic of Trump over the years.
The congressman married Sofia — a former communications specialist for former Vice President Mike Pence — in 2020 and posted on Instagram to commemorate the day. "An amazing day to make an amazing woman the new Mrs Kinzinger!" he wrote. His comment section might be contradictory to what Kennedy revealed, or at least suggests not all Fox News bridges were burned. "The Five" co-host Dana Perino wrote: "Yeah! Happy happy. You'll have a wonderful marriage!"