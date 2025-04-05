Chelsea Handler Reportedly Got Snubbed By Big Name Politician After Some Flirty Exchanges

Chelsea Handler is known better for her comedy than any involvement in politics, but she may have been the talk of Washington in 2020 for her bold moves on one particular name in government: Andrew Cuomo. The now-disgraced former governor of New York was once the lucky target of a few flirtatious texts from Handler during the COVID-19 pandemic — one even involved a classic Chelsea Handler risqué selfie.

Handler — who has an intriguing dating history — first proclaimed her attraction on "The View," where she likened Cuomo's leadership to "the incredible Hulk." "He's like, 'Wear a mask,' and I'm like, 'I'll wear a mask. I'll put a mask on every part of my body. I wanna flatten your curve, you can flatten my curve, and then we can both apex together,'" the comedian joked. While appearing on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show" in February 2025, the "Chelsea" star said she was very confident that Cuomo would be in touch after her interview on "The View," and just as she predicted, Cuomo left a message on her phone three days later.

"I was just like, 'Oh my god, I can't believe this is happening! I'm gonna become the first lady of New York!'" Handler told podcast host Jamie Kern Lima. From then on, Handler and Cuomo purportedly sent many flirty messages back and forth, even going so far as to plan a dinner date. However, the comedian admitted that once the plans came to fruition, she never heard from Cuomo again, essentially being "ghosted" by the governor.

