Don Jr. Seemingly Takes A Shot At JD Vance With Tasteless Meme Amid Trump Rift Rumors

It might be safe to say that Donald Trump Jr. should stay off social media. Don Jr. has proven on multiple occasions that he gets his unsavory sense of humor (and ego) from his dad, and he managed to add another incident to that list when he posted a tasteless meme to X on July 21, 2025. The meme featured former President Barack Obama in a Ford Bronco, fleeing from police cars carrying President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. The Ford Bronco, of course, is a subtle reference to the infamous 1994 police chase when actor and NFL player O.J. Simpson fled from police by hiding in a Ford Bronco after authorities identified him as a suspect in the murder of his ex-wife and her friend.

Don Jr. captioned the meme with laughing emojis, and while he was clearly trying to take a tasteless jab at Obama by likening him to Simpson, he also might have intentionally (or unintentionally) taken a dig at Vance. The image of the vice president in the meme seems to have been taken from the slew of Vance memes that went viral on the internet starting in March 2025. In this version, his face is edited to look especially round and his hair is shown as curly brown tresses. Rumors are rife that Vance is turning on Trump, and Don Jr. posting a meme version of Vance might just be the confirmation pundits were looking for.

The comment section was quickly filled with criticism, with some pointing out that the meme seemed like just another distraction from the Epstein files that the MAGA base have been demanding Trump release. Others called it "vile" for comparing Obama to Simpson. Someone else weighed in, "At least you are making fun of JD Vance."