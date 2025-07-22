Don Jr. Seemingly Takes A Shot At JD Vance With Tasteless Meme Amid Trump Rift Rumors
It might be safe to say that Donald Trump Jr. should stay off social media. Don Jr. has proven on multiple occasions that he gets his unsavory sense of humor (and ego) from his dad, and he managed to add another incident to that list when he posted a tasteless meme to X on July 21, 2025. The meme featured former President Barack Obama in a Ford Bronco, fleeing from police cars carrying President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. The Ford Bronco, of course, is a subtle reference to the infamous 1994 police chase when actor and NFL player O.J. Simpson fled from police by hiding in a Ford Bronco after authorities identified him as a suspect in the murder of his ex-wife and her friend.
Don Jr. captioned the meme with laughing emojis, and while he was clearly trying to take a tasteless jab at Obama by likening him to Simpson, he also might have intentionally (or unintentionally) taken a dig at Vance. The image of the vice president in the meme seems to have been taken from the slew of Vance memes that went viral on the internet starting in March 2025. In this version, his face is edited to look especially round and his hair is shown as curly brown tresses. Rumors are rife that Vance is turning on Trump, and Don Jr. posting a meme version of Vance might just be the confirmation pundits were looking for.
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ONou13Qs96
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 21, 2025
The comment section was quickly filled with criticism, with some pointing out that the meme seemed like just another distraction from the Epstein files that the MAGA base have been demanding Trump release. Others called it "vile" for comparing Obama to Simpson. Someone else weighed in, "At least you are making fun of JD Vance."
Don Jr. might be done trusting Vance
JD Vance and Donald Trump have always had a complicated relationship, and the former might be rethinking his alliance with the divisive politician. Vance was spotted meeting with Wall Street Journal owner Rupert Murdoch a little over a month before the outlet published a bombshell piece alleging that President Donald Trump wrote Jeffrey Epstein a raunchy birthday card. It's unknown if Vance's meeting with Murdoch had anything to do with the piece's publication, but the timing has raised eyebrows. If Vance had indeed stabbed Trump in the back, it should come as no surprise that Donald Trump Jr. would find some ways to embarrass the vice president.
Of course, there's also a chance that Don Jr. was simply joining his father in an attempt to make the MAGA base forget all about their demands that the Epstein files be released. Trump appeared desperate to get his supporters to focus on something else, even going so far as to release a report on his diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency. That distraction failed to work, so the president opted to share an AI-generated video of Barack Obama getting arrested in the Oval Office instead. The video was posted to Truth Social after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard accused Obama of launching "a years-long coup" against Trump during an interview with Fox News.
Given all the comments calling for the release of the Epstein files below Don Jr.'s post, it seems even the Obama distraction is failing to keep the MAGA fans captivated.