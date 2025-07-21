JD Vance's Shady Meeting With Rupert Murdoch Ignites Rumors That He's Turning On Trump

As the vice president, JD Vance plays an important role in promoting Donald Trump's political agenda and shoring up support for the administration. However, the pair have a famously complicated relationship, and a secretive meeting with billionaire and media mogul Rupert Murdoch back in June 2025 has some commentators wondering if perhaps Vance is secretly turning on Trump and trying to undermine him. The rumors of possible subterfuge got louder in July 2025, after the Wall Street Journal — which is owned by Murdoch — published an incendiary report claiming that Trump once penned a suggestive, somewhat salacious letter with a crude drawing to Jeffrey Epstein, years before Epstein's crimes became public knowledge.

Trump — who has raged against suggestions and allegations that he had close ties to the infamous sex offender and denied that he wrote the note and made the doodle — subsequently filed a $20 billion libel lawsuit against Murdoch and the Wall Street Journal. However, in the wake of the bombshell report, there was renewed interest in Vance's mysterious meeting with Murdoch the month before. What is known definitively about the meeting, which occurred on June 10, was it was held at Murdoch's sprawling ranch in Montana. The meeting also included several Fox News executives, such as Murdoch's son Lachlan, according to The Associated Press. Vance and his wife, Usha, flew to the state on Air Force Two, and only stayed for the day before returning home.

However, the specifics of the conversation have been left very much up for speculation and debate. Many are wondering what was said and whether or not Vance is secretly plotting against Trump by providing ammunition to the press to bury him — or possibly getting revenge for all of the shady digs Trump has dished out since the start of his second term.