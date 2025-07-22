Matt Roloff And Caryn Chandler's Relationship Red Flags Before Their Broken Engagement

"Little People, Big World" star Matt Roloff and fiancée Caryn Chandler have officially called it quits. On July 22, Matt took to Instagram to share the news in a simple text post, writing, "Hi everyone, I have some tough news to share. Caryn and I have decided to part ways & end our engagement. Life's a continued journey and this is the right step for us at this time." He added, "We remain amicable and will always appreciate the many wonderful memories we have shared. Your support means the World to me and I'm committed to moving forward with positivity and trust in the path ahead. Much love to all." The couple had originally planned to tie the knot in 2024 after Matt announced their engagement the year prior after six years together.

It goes without saying that the Roloff family has changed quite a bit since the series premiered back in 2006. And, Matt's split from Chandler will surely begin a new era for the Roloffs. Yet, for many fans of the series, this news likely doesn't actually come as much of a surprise. The couple was far from without their own set of red flags that indicated to many that they weren't built to last forever.