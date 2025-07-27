Ashley Biden's Cryptic Message Gave Insight Into Her Tragic Past
Ashley Biden has become our lifeline for updates about what's going on with her family. The daughter of former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden frequently posts on her social media, giving her family's followers a taste of what life has looked like for the Bidens post-White House. Ashley has even been cryptically outspoken about her own life, specifically the difficulties. The social worker posted an inspirational quote on her Instagram Story in July 2025 that hinted at Ashley's tragic truth.
The nugget of wisdom, from the Instagram account @un.condition.ed, described the value of self-love and learning from one's mistakes. Ashley has had quite a transformation since experiencing a traumatic, public incident during her father's first presidential campaign. In 2020, someone stole her personal diary and sold it to conservative media outlet Project Veritas. Not only did she receive unwanted attention from it being published, but the journal gave the public insight into Ashley's purported struggles with addiction.
According to diary pages published by a website called National File, the diary detailed her use of cocaine and the times she relapsed. The journal was reportedly kept during Ashley's stay at a rehab facility in 2019. During the trial against the woman who stole her property, Ashley said that the incident reignited her PTSD from a separate crime, writing to the judge (via CNBC): "I will forever have to deal with the fact that my personal journal can be viewed online."
Ashley Biden expresses gratitude for her health on social media
Ashley Biden dropped subtle hints on her Instagram that she has overcome more than just addiction and public scandal. In a July 2025 Instagram post, she wrote about her June birthday month, "filled with check-ups and check-ins. Grateful to get by + through it all ... with a little help from my friends + family + a great sense of humor. Laughter is the best medicine + our health is the real wealth." She didn't get into detail, but included in the carousel of photos was Ashley in what appears to be a medical gown. A sign in the back of the photo said "mammogram," which could mean the visit was a routine checkup.
Ashley has been dogged by conspiracies about health, not directed at herself, but at her father, Joe Biden — especially in questioning his abilities as a president. She put her dad's haters on notice with a scathing post on Instagram in June 2025, telling the former president's detractors that "the noise is so DAMN disrespectful and untrue ... AND, it's just that- noise/static- created by those committed to perpetuating and profiting from some real BS."