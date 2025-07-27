Ashley Biden's Cryptic Message Gave Insight Into Her Tragic Past

Ashley Biden has become our lifeline for updates about what's going on with her family. The daughter of former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden frequently posts on her social media, giving her family's followers a taste of what life has looked like for the Bidens post-White House. Ashley has even been cryptically outspoken about her own life, specifically the difficulties. The social worker posted an inspirational quote on her Instagram Story in July 2025 that hinted at Ashley's tragic truth.

The nugget of wisdom, from the Instagram account @un.condition.ed, described the value of self-love and learning from one's mistakes. Ashley has had quite a transformation since experiencing a traumatic, public incident during her father's first presidential campaign. In 2020, someone stole her personal diary and sold it to conservative media outlet Project Veritas. Not only did she receive unwanted attention from it being published, but the journal gave the public insight into Ashley's purported struggles with addiction.

According to diary pages published by a website called National File, the diary detailed her use of cocaine and the times she relapsed. The journal was reportedly kept during Ashley's stay at a rehab facility in 2019. During the trial against the woman who stole her property, Ashley said that the incident reignited her PTSD from a separate crime, writing to the judge (via CNBC): "I will forever have to deal with the fact that my personal journal can be viewed online."