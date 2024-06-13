The Tragic Truth About Joe & Jill Biden's Daughter, Ashley

This article contains references to child abuse and addiction.

Joe Biden has been a household name for years, first thanks to his vice presidency under Barack Obama and then thanks to his own stint in the White House. As any president knows, getting to the top in America isn't easy, and it comes with its own drawbacks. The spotlight isn't just thrust upon you but your family, too. Ashley Biden is the only living daughter of Joe and Jill Biden, and she's faced her fair share of adversity over the years, just like her brothers.

Though Ashley was all grown up by the time her dad took on the presidency (unlike some other presidential kids) she has still weathered some storms that would break a lot of people. In fact, Ashley is a key part of the Biden family history, which is a largely tragic tale.

From untimely deaths to drawn-out illnesses, struggles with addiction, tax problems, and more, no one can say the Biden family has had it easy. At the core of that, Ashley has had to try live out her life in the best way possible, all while attempting to steer clear of controversy and keep her nose clean. It hasn't always worked.