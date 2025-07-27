The Evolution Of Trump's Gilded Oval Office In His Second Term (So Far)
President Donald Trump wasted no time making himself feel right at home when he moved back into the White House. The Oval Office was already giving Trump Tower 2.0 vibes just a month after he was officially handed the keys to the country. Gold vases posed on top of the room's fireplace, and golden-framed pictures of our founding fathers glamorized the walls. Even the rug that masked the office's floor matched its gold theme. But apparently, the executive mansion's transformation was only getting started. The wall and fireplace wore gold pieces and carvings that they didn't have when Trump initially settled into the White House. More gold trinkets stood on top of its mantle, including a clock that posed at the center.
Given Trump's attachment to gold, the White House's glow-up shouldn't come as too much of a shock. However, "The Apprentice" host claimed that its new look isn't necessarily meant to tout his wealth. Instead, they're more like good luck charms for the country. "They're gold, all gold. It's angels. They say angels bring good luck and we need a lot of luck in this country with what they've done over the last four years," Trump said in an interview with Fox News. But Trump's constant remodeling of the Oval Office shows that he's never satisfied with the amount of wealth at his disposal. By the time his term is over, we're somewhat concerned that the entire White House will be painted gold, too.
Donald Trump's gold display may only weaken the White House's power
Although gold is often synonymous with beauty, too much of it can give it the opposite effect. Donald Trump took his tackiest obsession too far at a cabinet meeting, and the president was even shut down from bringing this tacky element to the Oval Office. But just like too much gold could cost the color its beauty, one skeptic believed it could cost the color its power, too.
While gold has historically been a symbol of wealth and status wielded by royalty, critic Robin Givhan argued it might actually undermine the White House's authority. "Part of the power of the Oval Office has always come from the fact that it didn't need all of these elements in order to convey authority," Givhan said in an interview with "Morning Edition" (via NPR). "The authority came from the people and from democracy." It's a concern that another critic online may agree with, feeling that Trump's golden display overshadows the already rich legacy of the White House. "Forget subtle nods to history or dignified displays of national heritage; we're talking about a redecoration scheme that screams, 'I just got a fantastic deal on a bulk order of 'Midas Touch' paint, and by golly, I'm going to use every last drop,'" a social media user quipped on X, formerly known as Twitter.