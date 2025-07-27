The Evolution Of Trump's Gilded Oval Office In His Second Term (So Far)

President Donald Trump wasted no time making himself feel right at home when he moved back into the White House. The Oval Office was already giving Trump Tower 2.0 vibes just a month after he was officially handed the keys to the country. Gold vases posed on top of the room's fireplace, and golden-framed pictures of our founding fathers glamorized the walls. Even the rug that masked the office's floor matched its gold theme. But apparently, the executive mansion's transformation was only getting started. The wall and fireplace wore gold pieces and carvings that they didn't have when Trump initially settled into the White House. More gold trinkets stood on top of its mantle, including a clock that posed at the center.

Given Trump's attachment to gold, the White House's glow-up shouldn't come as too much of a shock. However, "The Apprentice" host claimed that its new look isn't necessarily meant to tout his wealth. Instead, they're more like good luck charms for the country. "They're gold, all gold. It's angels. They say angels bring good luck and we need a lot of luck in this country with what they've done over the last four years," Trump said in an interview with Fox News. But Trump's constant remodeling of the Oval Office shows that he's never satisfied with the amount of wealth at his disposal. By the time his term is over, we're somewhat concerned that the entire White House will be painted gold, too.