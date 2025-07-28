Jennifer Aniston's Natural Hair Is Worlds Away From Her Most Iconic Style

When it comes to movie and TV hairstyles, there are probably few as iconic as "the Rachel," the bouncy, layered, shoulder-length hair rocked by Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Green in the early seasons of "Friends." While Rachel eventually grew out her honey-blond hair and opted for longer, sleeker tresses for the later seasons of the sitcom, her eponymous hairstyle became a timeless classic that still gets revived as a trend every few years or so. Unfortunately, the truth about "the Rachel" hairdo was that it was Aniston's version of that embarrassing childhood haircut we want to delete from our core memory. "I was not a fan of the 'Rachel.' That was kind of cringe-y for me," she told Glamour candidly in 2015. But aside from not being one of her favorite looks, the style is also completely different from Aniston's natural hair.

Her choppy sun-kissed blond bob continued the evolution of Aniston's hair beyond "the Rachel," but before either of those looks, she used to rock her natural dark brown, wavy tresses. It might come as a surprise considering blond or highlighted hair has become a signature look for both Aniston and her most famous role, but yes, the actor is actually a brunette blessed with naturally voluminous hair. The Hollywood star looked almost unrecognizable in this throwback photo shared on X, which showed a young Jennifer posing with her longtime pal and fellow actor Andrea Bendewald in the '90s. Aniston sported pure dark brown hair that was straight at the top and fell into waves around her chin. Unlike the longer face-framing layers associated with the Rachel haircut, Aniston had shorter wispy bangs that were parted in the middle during her natural hair era.