Jenna Bush Hager Is Unrecognizable With Hubby Henry In Throwback Photo

Jenna Bush Hager's love for Henry Hager in their early days was unfaltering, given how much Jenna's White House life complicated her relationship. The "Today with Jenna & Friends" host recalled a wild incident involving Henry and White House security on the "Today" show. Working as one of George W. Bush's campaign staffers, Henry got a little too comfortable with his place of work. Jenna told Hoda Kotb that after a night of drinking with Henry, who was her new beau at the time, she took him home — home being the White House, as her father was president. "And Henry said he woke up and he looked around and he was, like, 'Aaaah!'" Jenna said. While she was more lax about the situation, as she recalled, Henry flipped his lid and shuffled out of the presidential palace still wearing yesterday's clothes.

It didn't take Jenna long before she knew it was meant to be with Henry. She told Kotb on another episode of the "Today" show that there was one major sign that they were soulmates. "I do think one of the reasons why I knew really soon Henry was the one is I was completely myself and he loved it," she explained. Jenna and Henry tied the knot in 2008 and their love has continued going strong ever since. On their 12th wedding anniversary in 2020, Jenna posted on Instagram to say: "Twelve years, three kids, some loss, and insurmountable JOY, — and I still love him with all of me."