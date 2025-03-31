Jenna Bush Hager And Husband Henry Divorce Chatter Is Nonsense, Body Language Expert Tells Us

Jenna Bush Hager has had some interesting things to say regarding the divorce rumors swirling about her and husband Henry Hager. Concern about the celebrity couple's marriage intensified significantly when eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Jenna hadn't been wearing her wedding ring on "Today with Jenna & Friends" for quite some time. Although the talk show host clarified that she'd stopped wearing the jewelry simply because of a broken finger, it didn't dispel the speculation completely.

Advertisement

But, instead of hosting with her wedding ring on, she did one better and hosted with her husband, Henry, himself. If nothing else, the couple proved to Traci Brown, CSP, a body language expert and behavioral analyst, what the true state of their marriage was. In an exclusive interview with The List, Brown drew on her decades of experience to decipher the hidden meaning behind Jenna and Henry's "Today" interaction.

Brown was convinced that they are very much as in love with each other as they appeared to be during the episode; their relationship is simply a strong case of opposites attracting. "Seems like they're yin and yang," Brown opined. "A good match that makes a whole that's complete. Outgoing with reserved. How you do anything is how you do everything, so it's highly likely this happens at home too." She further asserted that there might've been a little discomfort on Henry's part, but chalked that up to him being nervous.

Advertisement