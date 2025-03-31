Jenna Bush Hager And Husband Henry Divorce Chatter Is Nonsense, Body Language Expert Tells Us
Jenna Bush Hager has had some interesting things to say regarding the divorce rumors swirling about her and husband Henry Hager. Concern about the celebrity couple's marriage intensified significantly when eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Jenna hadn't been wearing her wedding ring on "Today with Jenna & Friends" for quite some time. Although the talk show host clarified that she'd stopped wearing the jewelry simply because of a broken finger, it didn't dispel the speculation completely.
But, instead of hosting with her wedding ring on, she did one better and hosted with her husband, Henry, himself. If nothing else, the couple proved to Traci Brown, CSP, a body language expert and behavioral analyst, what the true state of their marriage was. In an exclusive interview with The List, Brown drew on her decades of experience to decipher the hidden meaning behind Jenna and Henry's "Today" interaction.
Brown was convinced that they are very much as in love with each other as they appeared to be during the episode; their relationship is simply a strong case of opposites attracting. "Seems like they're yin and yang," Brown opined. "A good match that makes a whole that's complete. Outgoing with reserved. How you do anything is how you do everything, so it's highly likely this happens at home too." She further asserted that there might've been a little discomfort on Henry's part, but chalked that up to him being nervous.
Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager put their marriage to the test in a lie detector segment
Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager showed that they were as honest with each other as their body language suggests in a rather unique way. When the celebrity couple hosted together, they actually addressed some of the red flags hinting the Hagers were headed for a divorce. In particular, Jenna and Henry took part in a lie detector segment on "Today with Jenna & Friends" where they had a refreshingly open dialogue about the current state of their relationship. At one point, Jenna brought up how Henry found a box that contained gifts she'd received from past boyfriends. Since dating a bit more was what Jenna wished she did before marrying Henry, this could've understandably caused some friction.
However, Henry acknowledged that he also kept gifts from his exes, so had little room to judge his partner for doing the same. But when asked what they were, Henry didn't seem sure. "Pictures, maybe? I don't know," he said. "Letters?" Additionally, Jenna found out that she gave her husband the ick, which was something the TV personality admitted that he also gave her from time to time.
Diving further into their secrets, Jenna revealed that she occasionally ignored Henry when he texted her to steal some alone time for herself. Looking at everything they talked about, the couple courageously showed that their marriage isn't always perfect. But judging from how good of a time they had uncovering each other's truths, their flaws might be what makes their relationship more fun.