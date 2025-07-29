MAGA Politicians Who Have Been Arrested & Their Mug Shots
The Trump administration has made one thing clear, and it's that they adore law-abiding citizens. And while we're all for a country full of respectable, model community members, we can't help but ask ourselves if MAGA politicians actually practice what they preach. You may already know the answer, but no, they definitely seem to struggle in that area. From the infamous MAGA clan indicted by Fulton county of Georgia for election interference to a verbal altercation with a police officer at a music festival and skipping out on court, a huge number of MAGA-supporting politicians and some of their family members have found themselves behind bars.
For an administration that has always been quick and eager to point fingers, it's quite outlandish and disappointing to find out they haven't always maintained clean records. It's also worth noting that at one point in time, President Donald Trump was facing 91 criminal offenses. That's a record breaking number for any former president, but we have to give it to his loyal supporters, as they've managed to turn the grim news of indictments and mug shots into badges of honor. Trump's iconic mug shot from 2023 has been transformed into thousands of memes, with many fans sporting the mug shot-printed merchandise in support of Trump, and it also generated millions to fund the re-election campaign. It was a clever and strategic use of legal drama on Trump's end, and plenty of his allies could do the same with their arrest photos.
The big man himself, Donald Trump
We can't talk about MAGA politicians who have a criminal history without the movement's founding father himself, Donald Trump. We've got to give credit to the man for being able to juggle a campaign trail while dealing with the slew of legal cases stacked against him. That takes some serious dedication. Then there's his mug shot from Fulton County Jail after being booked for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election that seemed to boost MAGA morale more than ever. The image became an emblem for his supporters, as it was printed on mugs and T-shirts and it's now even earned a spot in the White House.
Rudy Giuliani
The second politician to make this list is none other than Trump's most loyal friend, former New York Mayor, Rudy Giuliani, who proudly shared with Gulf Coast News in a March 2025 interview that even though he isn't a part of the current administration, he and the president are always talking and are still very good friends. And a good friend he is to the president, as Rudy Giuliani was one of the many in the Trump entourage that was booked by Fulton County Jail for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election.
Floyd Harrison
MAGA politician Harrison Floyd took privilege to another level when he decided to aggressively challenge FBI agents simply trying to serve him his subpoena related to the Fulton county indictment in February 2023. Let's just say 2023 wasn't Floyd's year, as he ended up getting arrested twice. Once in February for assault of a federal agent, then again in August alongside the rest of the Trump entourage. And, don't worry, it doesn't stop there. In late 2023, he went on a social media tirade with posts that tagged witnesses of the case, despite being asked to avoid contact with them in any form.
Lauren Boebert
One of Trump's most loyal supporters, Lauren Boebert has been on the wrong side of the law too many times, we've honestly had a hard time keeping track of all of her legal troubles. Since her first known arrest in 2004, the Representative has been arrested for assault, underage drinking, verbal altercation with a police officer, careless driving, no shows in court, and even a loose pit bull attack. What's worse? She's not the only one who's been booked and charged in her family. Her ex-husband Jayson Boebert has been arrested a number of times and her son, Tyler was arrested in 2024 on 22 charges.
Matt Gaetz
Although he's unrecognizable because he looks so much younger, that's definitely Matt Gaetz. In 2008, long before his political career, Gaetz was arrested for driving under the influence. Although the charges were dropped, the mug shot remains, and it may haunt him forever. It was even plastered on a billboard in Pensacola in 2018. The most hypocritical part about all of this is that in a 2019 congressional impeachment hearing, Gaetz had the audacity to mention Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden's past struggles with substance abuse. Of course, people weren't willing to let it slide, as Congressman Hank Johnson rebuked Gaetz and reminded him that he wasn't a model citizen himself.
Justin Eichorn
Buckle up, because this one goes beyond DUIs and white collar crimes. In March 2025, ex-Minnesota state senator Justin Eichorn was arrested for attempting to entice a minor over the age of 16 into prostitution. The worst part was the cringe way he got caught. The ex-senator was exchanging messages with a Bloomington police officer, who was posing as a minor, and was in cuffs as soon as he showed up to meet with the said minor. Yikes, just yikes. Eichorn resigned from his seat almost immediately, but pleaded not guilty to the federal charge against him.