Trump's Quotes On Death Reveal The Ultimate Crack In His Ego

They say that death is the ultimate equalizer. Regardless of gender, race, class, or creed, it comes for all of us in the end. And despite his notorious ego that seemingly knows no bounds, President Donald Trump seems to know this just as well as anyone. Over the years, we've seen numerous cracks in Trump's prideful persona, such as his whiny social media posts that have highlighted his ego's fragility, or how he allows hits to that ego to overshadowed his legal victories. However, arguably the biggest crack in the former reality TV star's armor can be seen in how he talks about death. More specifically, the fact that he seems deeply insecure regarding how he will be perceived after he eventually passes away.

In principle, that's a perfectly valid concern to have. After all, after we're gone, we no longer have much of a say in how people talk about us. Trump's insecurities take things one step further, though, as even when he's publicly eulogizing another public figure, he can't help but make it about himself. In October 2021, nine months after his first presidential term ended and Joe Biden took his place in the White House, Trump released a backhanded statement regarding the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell. "Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media," he wrote (via CNN), adding, "Hope that happens to me someday."