Melania's Reported Thoughts On SNL's Trump Impression Are Sure To Bruise His Fragile Ego

There have been many times when Melania Trump couldn't hide her sour expression around Donald Trump, hinting at her true feelings about the president. But there were at least a few times when he made her laugh — or, should we say, someone portraying her divisive husband did. Alec Baldwin's highly successful career includes his impersonation of Trump on "Saturday Night Live" during the president's first administration, for which he won an Emmy in 2017. As of writing, cast member James Austin Johnson wears the famous blonde wig, but Baldwin's rendition reportedly remains memorable for the first lady.

Speaking before a group at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan in March 2025, Alec Baldwin dished about a comment former press secretary Sean Spicer made to him and other members of the "Saturday Night Live" cast one year at the Emmy Awards ceremony. Per Page Six, Baldwin quoted Spicer as saying, "'Melania watches the show every Saturday night. And she points at the TV and says 'That's what he's like! That is what he's like! Exactly! Alec Baldwin is exactly like Donald!'" The revelation had the actors convulsing with laughter, the actor recalled, adding that the first lady "loves when they give it to him, you know what I mean?"

The president would beg to differ. Trump has made his feelings about "SNL" clear during and between his presidential terms, with special venom reserved for the award-winning actor. If Melania does, in fact, find Baldwin's portrayal hilarious, she wouldn't dare let her husband know.