Melania's Reported Thoughts On SNL's Trump Impression Are Sure To Bruise His Fragile Ego
There have been many times when Melania Trump couldn't hide her sour expression around Donald Trump, hinting at her true feelings about the president. But there were at least a few times when he made her laugh — or, should we say, someone portraying her divisive husband did. Alec Baldwin's highly successful career includes his impersonation of Trump on "Saturday Night Live" during the president's first administration, for which he won an Emmy in 2017. As of writing, cast member James Austin Johnson wears the famous blonde wig, but Baldwin's rendition reportedly remains memorable for the first lady.
Speaking before a group at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan in March 2025, Alec Baldwin dished about a comment former press secretary Sean Spicer made to him and other members of the "Saturday Night Live" cast one year at the Emmy Awards ceremony. Per Page Six, Baldwin quoted Spicer as saying, "'Melania watches the show every Saturday night. And she points at the TV and says 'That's what he's like! That is what he's like! Exactly! Alec Baldwin is exactly like Donald!'" The revelation had the actors convulsing with laughter, the actor recalled, adding that the first lady "loves when they give it to him, you know what I mean?"
The president would beg to differ. Trump has made his feelings about "SNL" clear during and between his presidential terms, with special venom reserved for the award-winning actor. If Melania does, in fact, find Baldwin's portrayal hilarious, she wouldn't dare let her husband know.
Donald Trump and Baldwin have an up-and-down history
Once upon a time, Donald Trump and Alec Baldwin were on very good terms — so good, in fact, that the real-estate mogul once put up the actor in the penthouse of one of his properties. Baldwin sent a thank-you note calling Trump "a sweet and generous man," which the president included in the book "Letters to Trump" (per Telegraph). The men were photographed together seeming cordial at various occasions, including the Golden Globes (seen here) and a fundraising dinner for breast cancer research. But once Baldwin began poking fun at Trump on "SNL," the dynamic changed dramatically.
While Baldwin was on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" in 2018 (per YouTube), Fallon discussed how the two men once launched into a social media war over the impression. After Baldwin called it "agony" to play the president so many times, Trump said on X (formerly Twitter), "Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch." The actor tweeted back, "Agony though it may be, I'd like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago [sic]. You know. The Good Stuff."
It's not known whether Melania Trump prefers Johnson's current send-up of her husband to Baldwin's, or how she feels about the actors who have played her on the show. Currently, Chloe Fineman does a perfect Melania impersonation on "SNL," but her predecessor, Cecily Strong, was spot-on as well. Appearing on "The Tonight Show" in 2018 (per YouTube), the comedienne recalled Trump once telling her that his wife enjoyed her portrayal. "But I've heard through the grapevine that she watches the show and she likes it," Strong added. Sounds like the first lady has a thicker skin than her husband when it comes to parody.