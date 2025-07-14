Melania Trump Can't Hide Her Sour Facial Expression Around Donald (Even When She Tries)
Known for her tight-lipped demeanor and ice-cold eyes, First Lady Melania Trump has been struggling to relax during her second stint in the White House. Back when Donald Trump hit the campaign trail there were rumors that Melania was not pleased at the prospect of returning to Washington. Now that they're back in office together, it seems that Donald has grown tired and Melania has gotten a little sloppy with her wardrobe. Another thing that has begun to slip for the first lady is her facial expressions — as was captured in a video in June of 2025 when Melania could barely hide how much she was ready to ditch the cameras.
In the video posted to Instagram, the first lady and president can be seen talking to reporters, but Melania's behavior feels as if she's ready to move on. While it's not everyone's cup of tea to be badgered by cameras, possibly why Melania was rumored to not want to return to the White House, the mask is slipping on her typically veneered expressions. Here, Melania is seemingly more restrained than usual, as if she's struggling to keep her smile plastered to her face while her husband hovers and jokes right beside her. This is yet another indication that Donald and Melania might be headed for a split.
Melania and Donald Trump have been battling divorce rumors
While the truth of the relationship between Melania Trump and Donald Trump includes common pitfalls we all share, there's been the feeling that something has been brewing between them. Notably, Melania has had the longest run of any of Donald's previous wives, however, their return to the nation's capital has included signs the marriage is fraying. There's the fact that Melania's absence from the White House has led Donald to ramp up his tacky feng shui — the absence of a woman's touch is telling when it comes to decor. However, there are also signs that Melania's priorities are shifting.
In January 2025, it came out that Melania was prioritizing a lucrative deal with Amazon over Donald and his return to politics. Between this news and Melania's repeated snubs of almost any PDA with Donald, a rift is begging to suggest itself between the two. Now, with Melania struggling to keep her face together even while on camera, it does seem the two are in the midst of an uphill battle to preserve their marriage. However, according to a White House insider, Donald and Melania have been living separate lives for quite a while now, so perhaps Melania is simply tired of keeping up appearances for the sake of her husband's ego.