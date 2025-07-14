Melania Trump Can't Hide Her Sour Facial Expression Around Donald (Even When She Tries)

Known for her tight-lipped demeanor and ice-cold eyes, First Lady Melania Trump has been struggling to relax during her second stint in the White House. Back when Donald Trump hit the campaign trail there were rumors that Melania was not pleased at the prospect of returning to Washington. Now that they're back in office together, it seems that Donald has grown tired and Melania has gotten a little sloppy with her wardrobe. Another thing that has begun to slip for the first lady is her facial expressions — as was captured in a video in June of 2025 when Melania could barely hide how much she was ready to ditch the cameras.

In the video posted to Instagram, the first lady and president can be seen talking to reporters, but Melania's behavior feels as if she's ready to move on. While it's not everyone's cup of tea to be badgered by cameras, possibly why Melania was rumored to not want to return to the White House, the mask is slipping on her typically veneered expressions. Here, Melania is seemingly more restrained than usual, as if she's struggling to keep her smile plastered to her face while her husband hovers and jokes right beside her. This is yet another indication that Donald and Melania might be headed for a split.