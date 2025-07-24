Why We're Worried About Sharon Osbourne
When news broke on July 22 that Black Sabbath's lead vocalist, Ozzy Osbourne, died at 76, many fans surely thought of his famous family right away. Thanks to the early aughts reality show, "The Osbournes," many think of Ozzy, his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and their children as a package deal. Now, news of how much Sharon is struggling in the wake of Ozzy's death has fans concerned.
Despite the fact that Sharon once described her marriage to Ozzy as dangerous, the pair managed to make it work for more than 40 years. After being married for so long, it's difficult to comprehend what an immense loss Sharon must be feeling. And according to a friend, it's proving just as painful as we might have imagined. "This is the heaviest blow," the source told the Daily Mail. "Ozzy was her life. The whole point of her life was him. They were each other's best friend. We don't know what she will do or how she will cope."
To make matters worse, Sharon was dealing with her own health issues while Ozzy was living with Parkinson's disease. Sharon began taking Ozempic in 2023 and lost nearly 60 pounds as a result. Despite not continuing to take it for a full year, she has been unable to gain weight. "Sharon is very, very fragile. She is so thin. She is not well. We are all terrified for her health at this point," the source explained.
Sharon Osbourne is opting for privacy after Ozzy's death
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne reportedly feared he would not be well enough to travel to their home in Buckinghamshire, England, after his Black Sabbath farewell concert in Los Angeles. In the end, however, Ozzy was able to make it back to their home where he ultimately died. Now Sharon is expected to bury him at the home they shared together for so many years. A source told the Daily Mail, "I don't know if she will feel strong enough to have a big memorial for all the people who want to say goodbye to him. We think she may want to bury him privately at home, in the garden."
While the public has not heard much from Sharon in the days following Ozzy's derath, she did announce the news in a joint statement with his children — Kelly, Jack, Louis, and Aimee — to E! News. "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love," they wrote. Since then, she's also sent one simple public message in response to an Instagram post about Ozzy that was shared by fellow musician Gavin Rossdale. He shared a photo of him with Ozzy and a tribute that began with "RIP OZZY – a great man -a true legend." Sharon commented on the post, writing, "Bless you."