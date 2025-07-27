The Stunning Transformation Of Julia Garner

Julia Garner continued working steadily in films and on the TV series "The Americans" before landing her much-lauded role as Ruth Langmore on "Ozark." As soon as she read the script, she knew how badly she wanted the part. "I remember thinking, 'Oh my God, this character is amazing,'" she told The Hollywood Reporter. "'There's so much to it. If I don't get this, I don't think I can watch this show.'"

The series took place in the Ozark region of Missouri, as its title suggests, and Garner was determined to get the very specific accent right. "A month before I got the job, I started talking in a Missouri accent," she shared with The Cut. "I would go to restaurants and order my food in the accent and kind of get used to it. I got so comfortable that it was like second nature to me."

While the actor was diligent in doing her homework, she had a moment of hesitation during the audition process. None of the other actors up for the role were reading the lines with a Missouri accent and Garner wondered whether she would come off as too precocious for doing so. "I was like, oh my God, I'm going to be that actor that is super annoying, so actory," she shared with The Hollywood Reporter. She did the accent regardless of her misgivings, and was certain she hadn't nailed it. Garner even called her mother to tell her so. "'Yeah, I'm not getting this. This is a nope,'" she recalled saying. But the showrunners loved her, as did viewers once she appeared onscreen, and her performance ultimately garnered her an impressive three Primetime Emmy awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.