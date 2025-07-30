One Of Prince Harry's Exes Allegedly Hasn't Left The Royal Or His Family Behind

Cressida Bonas' connection with the royal family is a stark contrast to their relationship with Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex seemingly didn't make a good first impression upon her move to the U.K., but her and Harry's decision to step down from their senior royal positions in 2020 was the final nail in the coffin for the firm. They have fervently expressed their animosity towards Harry and Megan since "Megxit." Of course, the couple has publicly aired their grievances, too. While Bonas avoids the drama, Meghan isn't afraid to stir the pot.

The "Suits" actor has found a home on Netflix, and her series "With Love, Meghan" is wrought with subtle jabs at her husband's family. Meghan has also heavily flaunted her West Coast life away from the palace on her Instagram. She posted twice to commemorate Independence Day 2025, which could hint that the holiday is especially momentous for her family and fleeing the reign of the monarchy. Her distance from royal life probably means that Meghan isn't bothered by Bonas' close relationship with the royal family, but it must sting knowing Harry's ex has always been met with a warmer welcome. What might bother Meghan more is if Bonas begins to get more attention, and with both of their podcasts launching at similar times, there could be an online feud over ratings in the future.