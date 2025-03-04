The Royal Family Jab You May Have Missed In Meghan Markle's New Netflix Show

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been keen on broadcasting her and Prince Harry's lives since they reentered the public's eye. She dove back into the social media world on New Year's Day 2025 and has been busy at work documenting aspects of her personal life, from celebrating Valentine's Day 2025 with her husband to memorializing the Sussexes' family pet. Her Instagram has also served as the headquarters for behind-the-scenes content for "With Love, Meghan," including a March 4, 2025 post showcasing set photos and food snaps. "Today is the day!" the Duchess of Sussex wrote. "A few BTS snaps [and] food pictures I took on set for 'With Love, Meghan.' Come join the party on [Netflix]!"

Advertisement

Though Meghan's Instagram has given royal fans fleeting glimpses into what she and Harry are up to, some onlookers aren't as sure "With Love, Meghan" provided any useful personal or practical information. "This is literally the most basic, uninspired content I've ever seen," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote, "My local grocery store makes better fruit rainbows. It's not creative, [and] it's not original." However, others are excited about the opportunity to catch up with Meghan, who's apparently doing well in her current situation. "So incredibly proud of this strong resilient woman," another X user wrote. "She's in her era [of] inner peace." Although the public may be divided on Meghan, she seems determined to keep sharing her life, regardless of feedback.

Advertisement