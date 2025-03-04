The Royal Family Jab You May Have Missed In Meghan Markle's New Netflix Show
Since she and Prince Harry walked away from their royal responsibilities, Meghan Markle has made multiple attempts to open up with fans that completely backfired. In March 2025, she attempted to level with the public again in the self-titled Netflix reality series "With Love, Meghan." The show welcomes viewers into Meghan's world with her personal hospitality advice, though some viewers noticed it may have taken cues from Pamela Anderson's show "Pamela's Cooking with Love." Though her tips and anecdotes are framed as wholesome, those listening closely to one episode may have noticed some tidbits that were juicier than anything the show's trailer may have revealed.
"With Love, Meghan's" final episode conveyed that Meghan is thriving away from royal life. She may not have thrown any direct punches at family members like Prince William or Catherine, Princess of Wales, yet she seemingly indicated she's better off without them and the rest of the royal family. "I just want to raise a glass to you guys," she told her close family and friends, per The Independent. "This feels like a new chapter that I'm so excited that I'm able to share and I've been able to learn from all of you. So I just thank you for all the love and support." She also seemed to drop another hint toward a Team Sussex comeback and praised the people who are helping make it happen, saying that this project has brought creativity back into her life.
Meghan is eager to share her life
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been keen on broadcasting her and Prince Harry's lives since they reentered the public's eye. She dove back into the social media world on New Year's Day 2025 and has been busy at work documenting aspects of her personal life, from celebrating Valentine's Day 2025 with her husband to memorializing the Sussexes' family pet. Her Instagram has also served as the headquarters for behind-the-scenes content for "With Love, Meghan," including a March 4, 2025 post showcasing set photos and food snaps. "Today is the day!" the Duchess of Sussex wrote. "A few BTS snaps [and] food pictures I took on set for 'With Love, Meghan.' Come join the party on [Netflix]!"
Though Meghan's Instagram has given royal fans fleeting glimpses into what she and Harry are up to, some onlookers aren't as sure "With Love, Meghan" provided any useful personal or practical information. "This is literally the most basic, uninspired content I've ever seen," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote, "My local grocery store makes better fruit rainbows. It's not creative, [and] it's not original." However, others are excited about the opportunity to catch up with Meghan, who's apparently doing well in her current situation. "So incredibly proud of this strong resilient woman," another X user wrote. "She's in her era [of] inner peace." Although the public may be divided on Meghan, she seems determined to keep sharing her life, regardless of feedback.