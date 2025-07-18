Whatever Happened To Prince Harry's Ex, Cressida Bonas?

Way back before Meghan Markle was even on Prince Harry's radar, he was introduced to a potential girlfriend by his cousin, Princess Eugenie. That potential love interest turned out to be socialite and actor Cressida Bonas, and for a while, she and Harry became the hottest couple in England.

Looking back at Prince Harry's relationship with Cressida Bonas, we can see a lot of the warning signs that would eventually lead to Harry's exit from the royal family and his exodus to America; as a couple, they were uneasy about press attention, nervous about how it would affect their relationship, and ultimately doomed because of how they succumbed to pressure from the outside world.

Everyone knows that Harry would eventually meet "Suits" star Meghan Markle, and Bonas has also moved on since their royal courtship in the early 2010s, building a life for herself that doesn't solely rely on the fact that she used to be the girlfriend of one of the most sought-after young bachelors in the world. Of course, that being said, Bonas often does get recognized because of her relationship history, and while she's moved on to numerous other projects that trade on her talent rather than her past, she has had to learn how to navigate the fact that she's probably never going to escape her association with the royal family. Here's what happened to Cressida Bonas after her breakup with Prince Harry.