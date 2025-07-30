Jarring Side By Side Photos Remind Us Just How Drastically Ivanka Trump's Face Has Changed

Everyone knows that Ivanka Trump has gone through a stunning transformation over the years, but her growth is even more jaw-dropping when comparing pictures of the socialite and her younger self up close. Side-by-side photos posted on Instagram showed the shocking changes her appearance underwent over the years, reminding us of how much slimmer and more refined her face has become. And while the natural effects of getting older might partially explain her new look, the comparison picture only further demonstrates that Ivanka is practically unrecognizable in pics taken before rumored plastic surgery. Her transformation has come complete with a differently shaped nose and sharper jawline, which goes well beyond the natural limitations of aging.

Several medical experts agreed that plastic surgery played a much larger role in Trump's metamorphosis. Dr. Gary Motykie felt he could even pinpoint some of the procedures Trump specifically turned to. "I think she's had at least one rhinoplasty, if not two, and it looks like she did some sort of chin augmentation when she was younger — maybe a chin implant," Motykie once said in an interview with Daily Mail. Additionally, other surgeons hadn't ruled out other less invasive procedures like fillers to her chin and lips. Although her lips were already firm in her younger years, they've also experienced a bit of growth that coincided with the rest of her changing features.