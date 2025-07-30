Jarring Side By Side Photos Remind Us Just How Drastically Ivanka Trump's Face Has Changed
Everyone knows that Ivanka Trump has gone through a stunning transformation over the years, but her growth is even more jaw-dropping when comparing pictures of the socialite and her younger self up close. Side-by-side photos posted on Instagram showed the shocking changes her appearance underwent over the years, reminding us of how much slimmer and more refined her face has become. And while the natural effects of getting older might partially explain her new look, the comparison picture only further demonstrates that Ivanka is practically unrecognizable in pics taken before rumored plastic surgery. Her transformation has come complete with a differently shaped nose and sharper jawline, which goes well beyond the natural limitations of aging.
Several medical experts agreed that plastic surgery played a much larger role in Trump's metamorphosis. Dr. Gary Motykie felt he could even pinpoint some of the procedures Trump specifically turned to. "I think she's had at least one rhinoplasty, if not two, and it looks like she did some sort of chin augmentation when she was younger — maybe a chin implant," Motykie once said in an interview with Daily Mail. Additionally, other surgeons hadn't ruled out other less invasive procedures like fillers to her chin and lips. Although her lips were already firm in her younger years, they've also experienced a bit of growth that coincided with the rest of her changing features.
How Ivanka Trump's lifestyle might've contributed to her new face
It's a popular consensus that plastic surgery helped radically alter Ivanka Trump's appearance, but to be fair, that might not be the only explanation behind her new face. Trump has tampered with many different styles over the years that have had varying effects on her look. Although she's a natural blonde, for instance, she's been known to rock brunette hair for experimental purposes. Swapping out her golden locks for the much darker 'do she occasionally wore in her younger years resulted in a subtle but noticeable change that shouldn't be overlooked. Aside from Trump's hair transformation, makeup could be another reason for her metamorphosis. After all, we've seen how the types of cosmetics someone uses can turn them into a completely different person, facially.
With how much Trump's dabbled with her style during her years in the spotlight, it makes sense that changing makeup habits could also remodel her look entirely. However, plastic surgeons doubted that it was the reason why Trump's face changed so drastically. Furthermore, when looking at the pictures more closely, not everything about her face seems altered. The fashion mogul's skin has retained the same youthful glow that it had years prior. However, doctors felt that might've been the work of cosmetic surgery rather than cosmetics. Botox and laser treatments were both procedures that experts believed Trump had to ensure one feature of her face remained recognizable, per the Daily Mail. Ironically, however, that only added to the plastic surgery speculation.