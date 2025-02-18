Ivanka Trump Is Practically Unrecognizable In Pics Taken Before Rumored Plastic Surgery
As hard as they try, many family members in President Donald Trump's inner circle simply can't escape plastic surgery rumors. From First Lady Melania Trump to siblings Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump, cosmetic procedure theories run rampant online about the first family. Like all of her siblings (except for younger brother Barron Trump), Ivanka Trump also endures plastic surgery gossip. It's been theorized that Ivanka has had work done to her face — particularly her nose and chin — as well as gotten breast implants. Neither Ivanka nor her friends and family have publicly shared if she's ever had work done, but people have reached their own conclusions based on past and present photos.
In a snapshot from December 1999, taken in New York City when Ivanka was 18 years old, the future mother of three attended a private soirée hosted by Roffredo Gaetani d'Aragona, an Italian aristocrat who used to date Ivanka's mom, Ivana Trump, after she and Donald divorced. A young Ivanka smiles for the camera in the photo, wearing little makeup and rocking dark, long hair instead of her signature blonde 'do. The picture truly looks like a completely different person. Granted, the photo is from decades ago, but Ivanka's entire face seems to have changed over the years.
A plastic surgeon weighed in on the cosmetic rumors
Another photo taken around the same time was posted in 2023 to X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to a MAGA fan account's tweet. The user shared a current pic of Ivanka Trump and asked, "Do you agree Ivanka Trump is the most beautiful first daughter in US history? Yes or No?" Instead of giving a one-worded answer, someone wrote in all caps, "Ivanka Trump in 1999 before surgeries," and shared the picture.
It's not only the general public who think Trump's had work done. Dr. Anthony Youn, a plastic surgeon, uploaded a video to Facebook in November 2024 giving his thoughts on what procedures Trump possibly had done. He made it clear he is not her doctor and that these were only his opinions. Youn started the video off by showing a photo of Trump from 1998, then showed one from 1999.
He pointed out that her nose had changed in only a year's time. "I believe that Ivanka underwent her first rhinoplasty between 1997 and 1998," he said, noting how her nose is much straighter now and that the bump is gone. Youn continues examining Trump's possible procedures throughout her life, but it's interesting that he thought she'd already had some work done before she even turned 18.