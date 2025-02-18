Ivanka Trump Is Practically Unrecognizable In Pics Taken Before Rumored Plastic Surgery

Another photo taken around the same time was posted in 2023 to X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to a MAGA fan account's tweet. The user shared a current pic of Ivanka Trump and asked, "Do you agree Ivanka Trump is the most beautiful first daughter in US history? Yes or No?" Instead of giving a one-worded answer, someone wrote in all caps, "Ivanka Trump in 1999 before surgeries," and shared the picture.

Advertisement

It's not only the general public who think Trump's had work done. Dr. Anthony Youn, a plastic surgeon, uploaded a video to Facebook in November 2024 giving his thoughts on what procedures Trump possibly had done. He made it clear he is not her doctor and that these were only his opinions. Youn started the video off by showing a photo of Trump from 1998, then showed one from 1999.

He pointed out that her nose had changed in only a year's time. "I believe that Ivanka underwent her first rhinoplasty between 1997 and 1998," he said, noting how her nose is much straighter now and that the bump is gone. Youn continues examining Trump's possible procedures throughout her life, but it's interesting that he thought she'd already had some work done before she even turned 18.

Advertisement