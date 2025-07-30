The Messy Reason Ben Affleck & Gwyneth Paltrow's Relationship Reportedly Didn't Last

Ben Affleck has been privy to the details of his ex-girlfriend's biography, and he is not happy. According to insiders who spoke with British columnist Rob Shuter, Affleck and his team are considering taking legal action over the claims in Amy Odell's book. "Ben isn't speaking publicly — yet," one source said. "But behind closed doors? He's furious." Another insider claimed that the cheating allegations are the most infuriating. "It's baseless and unfair," they told Shuter, adding the concern for his children now being old enough to understand the severity of the claims.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Affleck are seemingly still friends — as Paltrow is with all her exes. However, the "Shallow Hal" star revealed in a 2015 interview on "The Howard Stern Show" that Affleck "was not in a good place in his life to have a girlfriend" while dating her. In his own words, Affleck described why he and Paltrow broke up, and it had to do with their opposing personalities. "Gwyneth is much more evolved spiritually than I am," he told the Daily Mirror in 2002 (via Us Weekly). "She is much closer to inner peace and has a sense of calm, whereas I am much more frantic and I need to be active." Despite their differences and the ultimate end of their relationship, Affleck said they were still friends.