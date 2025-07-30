The Messy Reason Ben Affleck & Gwyneth Paltrow's Relationship Reportedly Didn't Last
Based on Ben Affleck's complicated dating history, the actor seemingly has a hard time maintaining romantic relationships. His '90s romance with Gwyneth Paltrow, and why it ultimately ended, clues us into Affleck's apparent boyfriend habits. In Amy Odell's 2025 book, "Gwyneth: The Biography," the author details their on-again, off-again three years together and their — as Gwynnie likely put it — "conscious uncoupling."
Paltrow and Affleck met in 1997 and starred in "Shakespeare In Love" and "Bounce" together before their official split in 2000. According to an excerpt from Odell's book that was shared with People, Affleck's alleged infidelity was irreparable damage to his relationship with Paltrow. After her split from Affleck, the Goop founder purportedly said, "'I love men, even though they're lying, cheating scumbags.'" Odell also claimed that Affleck wasn't exactly boyfriend material. "He at times seemed more interested in playing video games with the guys at his house than being with Gwyneth," she wrote, adding of the "Argo" star's apparent personal struggles: "Affleck was struggling with alcoholism and a gambling habit around the time he met Gwyneth." Affleck has also been candid about the details of his alcoholism.
Ben Affleck's reaction to Gwyneth's new bombshell biography
Ben Affleck has been privy to the details of his ex-girlfriend's biography, and he is not happy. According to insiders who spoke with British columnist Rob Shuter, Affleck and his team are considering taking legal action over the claims in Amy Odell's book. "Ben isn't speaking publicly — yet," one source said. "But behind closed doors? He's furious." Another insider claimed that the cheating allegations are the most infuriating. "It's baseless and unfair," they told Shuter, adding the concern for his children now being old enough to understand the severity of the claims.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Affleck are seemingly still friends — as Paltrow is with all her exes. However, the "Shallow Hal" star revealed in a 2015 interview on "The Howard Stern Show" that Affleck "was not in a good place in his life to have a girlfriend" while dating her. In his own words, Affleck described why he and Paltrow broke up, and it had to do with their opposing personalities. "Gwyneth is much more evolved spiritually than I am," he told the Daily Mirror in 2002 (via Us Weekly). "She is much closer to inner peace and has a sense of calm, whereas I am much more frantic and I need to be active." Despite their differences and the ultimate end of their relationship, Affleck said they were still friends.