Tragic Details About Ben Affleck's Life

The following article contains references to substance use, sexual violence, and suicide.

Given the string of personal and professional downturns his life has taken over the decades, Ben Affleck has emerged as the industry's involuntary poster face for misery. His life was dramatic from the start, growing up amidst parental issues of addiction and divorce — a foreshadowing of the themes that would appear later during his own adulthood. Affleck's superstar status was also embroiled in excesses that didn't bode well for his personality, relationships, or his public image.

This sentiment of persistent agony stuck with him through the years and all Affleck could do was, as he told Los Angeles Times, "hope and believe that people will still like the movies I make if I'm not in the midst of something they think of as agonizing." He didn't find too much luck there either. Instead, he ended up tracing quite an iffy trajectory in popular culture, transitioning from a tabloid headliner to a meme.

Here are tragic details about Ben Affleck that have defined key moments in his life.