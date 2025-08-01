Karoline Leavitt's Trump 2.0 Reputation Isn't Doing Her Any Favors
During her time as White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt has channeled her mentor president Donald Trump on more than one occasion. But she learned the hard way that emulating the real-estate mogul can sometimes do more harm than good. For instance, Leavitt probably thought she could pull off Trump's insult game, but it ended up being her biggest blunder yet.
She's slowly becoming just as known for her wisecracks and sarcastic attitude towards reporters as Trump is. Whether or not that's what Leavitt is really like in real life, her Trumpisms have earned her a few points with her fan base. "Karoline Leavitt is basically Trump's mini-me in heels — and it's glorious. She shreds reporters, exposes the nonsense, and takes zero BS. No wonder the media can't handle her," one social media user said on X.
But her style has just as easily rubbed others the wrong way. "Yes, she lies just as much as Trump," one user posted. Others agreed with the sentiment. "You got that right — she's basically Trump's mini-me — a person with no thoughts or opinions of her own, whose sole ability is to parrot whatever Trump says with peak condescension. Apart from that, not much to see here," they wrote. The drawback of Leavitt remodeling herself in the president's image is that she's inherited his enemies as well.
How Karoline Leavitt makes a worse Donald Trump than Trump
To some critics, Karoline Leavitt doesn't just come off as president Donald Trump's mini-me. Instead, the New Hampshire native can look like an even worse version of the president. On a Reddit thread, a fed-up commenter shared that they even preferred Trump over Leavitt due to the latter's limited role in the White House. "At least with Trump, I have a reason to pay attention. He's the President. What he says is important despite his unlikable personality. Leavitt, on the other hand, talks about how Biden slept through his 4 years and talks bad about France," they said.
A fellow Redditor threw jabs at the Trump administration's prior press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, who paved the way for Leavitt. "I concur with you. Almost unwatchable. Her predecessor was the same. Wish we could revert to press secretaries of the past, who at least had some dignity and seemed professional," they said. Although others wouldn't go so far as to say that she was worse than Trump, the general consensus on the forum was that she was at least just as bad. It remains to be seen how much the Trump comparisons and Leavitt's own divisive nature will affect her political future. But her critics might be happy to know that Leavitt's dropped a couple of hints that she's had enough of Trumpworld, so who knows if she'll even stick around in the long run.