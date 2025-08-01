Karoline Leavitt's Trump 2.0 Reputation Isn't Doing Her Any Favors

During her time as White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt has channeled her mentor president Donald Trump on more than one occasion. But she learned the hard way that emulating the real-estate mogul can sometimes do more harm than good. For instance, Leavitt probably thought she could pull off Trump's insult game, but it ended up being her biggest blunder yet.

She's slowly becoming just as known for her wisecracks and sarcastic attitude towards reporters as Trump is. Whether or not that's what Leavitt is really like in real life, her Trumpisms have earned her a few points with her fan base. "Karoline Leavitt is basically Trump's mini-me in heels — and it's glorious. She shreds reporters, exposes the nonsense, and takes zero BS. No wonder the media can't handle her," one social media user said on X.

But her style has just as easily rubbed others the wrong way. "Yes, she lies just as much as Trump," one user posted. Others agreed with the sentiment. "You got that right — she's basically Trump's mini-me — a person with no thoughts or opinions of her own, whose sole ability is to parrot whatever Trump says with peak condescension. Apart from that, not much to see here," they wrote. The drawback of Leavitt remodeling herself in the president's image is that she's inherited his enemies as well.