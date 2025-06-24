Karoline Leavitt Thought She Could Pull Off Trump's Insult Game And It Was Her Biggest Blunder Yet

Karoline Leavitt's job is, for all intents and purposes, to defend and corroborate what Donald Trump says no matter what. Unfortunately for both of them, it seems that she just fumbled that job big time. And, ironically, she did so by trying to do one of the things Trump does best: hurling insults.

After launching a military attack on Iran this weekend, Trump, unsurprisingly, proclaimed that his choice was a major, world-altering success. On June 24, he declared that the US military had destroyed the sites that housed Iran's nuclear facilities, rendering them now powerless to make nuclear weapons. According to him, "I think it's been completely demolished. Those pilots hit their targets. Those targets were obliterated, and the pilots should be given credit," per CNN. After we all saw Trump's wildly inappropriate choice to push his MAGA merch while in the Situation Room this weekend, it's really no surprise that some folks doubted his assessment of what went on. And, now, Leavitt has accidentally confirmed that Trump's controversial military operation did not, in fact, go as planned. This certainly comes as a surprise, since Leavitt clearly always aims to back up Trump's statements. This time, however, she was seemingly distracted by her desire to follow in Trump's footsteps with brutal nicknames and trashing CNN.