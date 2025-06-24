Karoline Leavitt Thought She Could Pull Off Trump's Insult Game And It Was Her Biggest Blunder Yet
Karoline Leavitt's job is, for all intents and purposes, to defend and corroborate what Donald Trump says no matter what. Unfortunately for both of them, it seems that she just fumbled that job big time. And, ironically, she did so by trying to do one of the things Trump does best: hurling insults.
After launching a military attack on Iran this weekend, Trump, unsurprisingly, proclaimed that his choice was a major, world-altering success. On June 24, he declared that the US military had destroyed the sites that housed Iran's nuclear facilities, rendering them now powerless to make nuclear weapons. According to him, "I think it's been completely demolished. Those pilots hit their targets. Those targets were obliterated, and the pilots should be given credit," per CNN. After we all saw Trump's wildly inappropriate choice to push his MAGA merch while in the Situation Room this weekend, it's really no surprise that some folks doubted his assessment of what went on. And, now, Leavitt has accidentally confirmed that Trump's controversial military operation did not, in fact, go as planned. This certainly comes as a surprise, since Leavitt clearly always aims to back up Trump's statements. This time, however, she was seemingly distracted by her desire to follow in Trump's footsteps with brutal nicknames and trashing CNN.
Karoline Leavitt's mistake was a big one
On June 24, CNN reported that an assessment by the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency revealed that Iran's nuclear facilities were not, as Trump said, "completely and totally obliterated." Instead, the outcome was a minor setback for Iran's nuclear program that should be back up to speed in a few months. Leavitt replied in a statement to CNN: "This alleged assessment is flat-out wrong and was classified as 'top secret' but was still leaked to CNN by an anonymous, low-level loser in the intelligence community. The leaking of this alleged assessment is a clear attempt to demean President Trump ..." She added, "Everyone knows what happens when you drop fourteen 30,000 pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration." Unfortunately for Trump, this statement revealed that the assessment was, in fact, real. So, while she may have wanted the takeaway to be that whoever leaked the news is a "low-level loser," the real takeaway is that Trump's statements about the strike were inaccurate.
"Low-level loser" may not live up to some of Trump's wildest nicknames for his opponents, but she still gave it the old college try. It seems, however, that she also falls short when it comes to twisting the truth to fit the MAGA narrative. And, that is likely going to cause her more trouble in her role.