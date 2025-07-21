Karoline Leavitt Drops Another Hint She's Had Enough Of Trumpworld With Her Summer Reads

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As Donald Trump's second term as president passes the six month mark, Karoline Leavitt is celebrating the same anniversary in terms of her role as White House press secretary. Over time, though, Leavitt's low-energy briefings have been a telltale sign that she can't handle the heat that comes with her demanding job. And her latest Instagram Story may be yet more evidence that she's ready to move on. On July 20, 2025, the Trump staffer shared a simple photo of what appeared to be her own home. However, a deeper look at the post itself may have revealed more than she bargained for.

The post showed a bouquet of pink and white flowers in a white vase in a white, minimalist space. In the foreground is a framed photo of Leavitt's baby, sitting on top of two stacked books: "Theology of Home" and "Theology of Home II." The press secretary didn't add a caption to the post, allowing these titles to speak for themselves. Notably, they're about how to be a better homemaker and build a home based on Christian values.

Thanks to Leavitt's most talked-about accessory, her massive cross necklace, we all know that she practices, and preaches, Christianity even when many of her values seem to openly contradict the teachings of the church. So, perhaps it's no surprise that she would choose to read books like these. And yet, aspiring to be a better, more traditional homemaker could also indicate that she's ready to leave her blossoming political career behind.