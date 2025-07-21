Karoline Leavitt Drops Another Hint She's Had Enough Of Trumpworld With Her Summer Reads
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As Donald Trump's second term as president passes the six month mark, Karoline Leavitt is celebrating the same anniversary in terms of her role as White House press secretary. Over time, though, Leavitt's low-energy briefings have been a telltale sign that she can't handle the heat that comes with her demanding job. And her latest Instagram Story may be yet more evidence that she's ready to move on. On July 20, 2025, the Trump staffer shared a simple photo of what appeared to be her own home. However, a deeper look at the post itself may have revealed more than she bargained for.
The post showed a bouquet of pink and white flowers in a white vase in a white, minimalist space. In the foreground is a framed photo of Leavitt's baby, sitting on top of two stacked books: "Theology of Home" and "Theology of Home II." The press secretary didn't add a caption to the post, allowing these titles to speak for themselves. Notably, they're about how to be a better homemaker and build a home based on Christian values.
Thanks to Leavitt's most talked-about accessory, her massive cross necklace, we all know that she practices, and preaches, Christianity even when many of her values seem to openly contradict the teachings of the church. So, perhaps it's no surprise that she would choose to read books like these. And yet, aspiring to be a better, more traditional homemaker could also indicate that she's ready to leave her blossoming political career behind.
Karoline Leavitt may be fantasizing about a tradwife lifestyle
Based on her Instagram posts, it seems like Karoline Leavitt may be pivoting into mom life amid signs she's burning out as Donald Trump's mouthpiece. On July 10, 2025, she shared a video montage of her and her baby for his first birthday on her grid. As criticism of the Trump administration heats up, the youngest White House press secretary in American history's already difficult job is becoming even more of a challenge. There is plenty of evidence that she's getting tired of having to spin her boss's words and behavior to the public. And, based on Leavitt's recent posting, it's entirely possible that she's beginning to really envision a life in which she stays at home with her son and doesn't need to worry so much about what is going on elsewhere.
While the "tradwife" internet trend may promote misogyny, it is gaining major traction and certainly aligns with many conservative values. Based on the reading material shown in Leavitt's Instagram Story, it appears that she may be interested in learning more about the tradwife lifestyle, which is definitely more conducive with being a stay-at-home mom. Pair this with a framed photo of her baby, and what do you have? A pretty telling post hinting that Leavitt's high-powered careerwoman days are numbered, which would be quite the change for the troubled Trump White House.