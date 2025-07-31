The Royal Rules That Charlotte Has Broken

There are tons of rules the royal family is expected to adhere to, and just in case you weren't aware, those rules apply to the children, too. Princess Charlotte, at just 10 years old, is known to have broken a few of them. The young royals don't get an exemption card just because they're kids, as they are technically working royals. They're also to be separated on flights now that Prince George has turned 12. Princess Charlotte and her two brothers are expected to dress, behave, and present themselves in the way any royal would at official royal engagements as well as public appearances.

While some claim there are at least 40 known rules the children have to follow, it doesn't seem like every single rule is strictly enforced. With the change in times, some regulations may feel outdated for a family that always seems to be working towards finding a balance between traditions and relatability to the general public. Protocol may play a major role in guiding the youngest generation, but it seems there's a lot more room for individuality. In a clan often held to the highest standards, we love that Princess Charlotte still gets to just be a kid and her parents seem completely okay with it. Let's take a look at how she's not always playing by the royal rule book.