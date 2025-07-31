The Royal Rules That Charlotte Has Broken
There are tons of rules the royal family is expected to adhere to, and just in case you weren't aware, those rules apply to the children, too. Princess Charlotte, at just 10 years old, is known to have broken a few of them. The young royals don't get an exemption card just because they're kids, as they are technically working royals. They're also to be separated on flights now that Prince George has turned 12. Princess Charlotte and her two brothers are expected to dress, behave, and present themselves in the way any royal would at official royal engagements as well as public appearances.
While some claim there are at least 40 known rules the children have to follow, it doesn't seem like every single rule is strictly enforced. With the change in times, some regulations may feel outdated for a family that always seems to be working towards finding a balance between traditions and relatability to the general public. Protocol may play a major role in guiding the youngest generation, but it seems there's a lot more room for individuality. In a clan often held to the highest standards, we love that Princess Charlotte still gets to just be a kid and her parents seem completely okay with it. Let's take a look at how she's not always playing by the royal rule book.
Bubble gum pink nail polish
The apple truly doesn't fall far from the tree, as Princess Charlotte followed in the footsteps of her late paternal grandmother Princess Diana, who's known to have broken so many strict royal rules, and wore bubble gum pink nails at the 2025 Wimbledon Championship. Seated in the Royal Box with her family to watch the gentlemen's singles final, the princess's manicure was polished, playful, and age-appropriate.
But, in addition to being a 10-year-old girl, Charlotte is a princess and has royal duties, which led some to believe she broke a royal rule. However, that actually might not be the case. In 2018, Meghan Markle was called out for breaking protocol for wearing dark nail polish, and Omid Scobie, a royal correspondent, clarified to Harper's Bazaar that while the royals have " ... no actual protocol about dark nail polish ... It's about being appropriate."
So, it's obviously more about the occasion than the actual color. It has been reported that the late queen was not the biggest fan of colorful nails, as she found them to be too flashy and loud. While you may never see Charlotte wear bubble gum pink nails to a royal engagement, it's obvious the young princess is learning to balance tradition with a little touch of personality when it's appropriate.
Royal order? Not when the princess walks to her own beat
In the world of royals, there's also a rule for the order in which you walk. For instance, when a royal family is entering a room together, the appropriate way to enter is by the royal order of precedence. Not sure what we mean? For instance, if King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales are walking together, King Charles should enter first.
Princess Charlotte often likes to walk to her own beat. It's not unusual to see the princess walking way in front of her father, Prince William, and her older brother, Prince George, who are above her in rank. But, as much as many people seem to care and point it out, it doesn't seem like William and George mind much at all.
It's important to add that, it also seems that this rule is another that mainly serves to maintain order during royal engagements. Outside of such formal events, the royals are often seen walking side-by-side and sometimes out of order, which goes to show that strict adherence to this guidance isn't always required.
Princess Charlotte once forgot to curtsy to Queen Consort Camilla
Coronation weekend of 2023 was a busy week, with the official crowning taking place on Saturday and then a concert dedicated to the coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla on Sunday. The historic event drew loads of press coverage and massive crowds, and while many were worried about the worst-dressed guests that attended the coronation concert, some couldn't help but notice Princess Charlotte's genuine mistake. When a senior member of the family enters a room, it's expected for women in the room or in close proximity to do a brief and polite curtsy. And, the princess did a curtsy just fine to her grandfather, King Charles, but she missed the curtsy for Queen Consort Camilla.
It turns out the princess lost her balance and almost fell, and as she was checking to see if her father and brother had caught her tiny misstep, Camilla was already making her way past her. In the clip, (via Daily Mail) it seems the queen caught action of what happened and patted the princess's shoulder.
Princess Charlotte's still working on her duchess slant
There's a lot of expectations for royal women. Not only are they supposed to dress the part and curtsy at the appropriate times, they're also meant to stand and sit in a certain way. You'll often see Catherine, Princess of Wales, sitting with her legs in the "duchess slant," in which she keeps both legs and knees together and angled slightly to the side. It's a cautious way of sitting, so that the royal women wearing dresses are always ready for a photo-op.
Of course, being as young as she is, Princess Charlotte has yet to have mastered the "duchess slant." She's often photographed in childlike postures, slouching slightly, and sometimes even crossing her legs, which is completely normal for a 10-year-old. There's nothing wrong with it, but, if we're speaking in technical royal terms, Charlotte isn't sitting like a proper royal lady.
She takes selfies with fans
For the longest time, taking selfies with the royal family was considered quite inappropriate and disrespectful. In 2018, royal journalist Victoria Murphy reported on X that Meghan Markle had denied a selfie to a couple in 2018 and explained she wasn't allowed to take them. The royal family most likely viewed selfies as being too casual and would make it difficult to maintain the proper royal image. But, it looks like Princess Charlotte and her parents will often break and bend this rule when they deem it appropriate, as they are often seen willingly taking selfies with fans who request it.
On Christmas day of 2024, Princess Charlotte also took the time to greet her fans and happily agreed to a selfie with a fan in the crowd at Sandringham. While some may consider it breaking a rule, she was simply following in her parents' footsteps. And honestly? It seems the future King and Queen are absolutely embracing the selfie era, and the rule is no longer that strictly enforced.