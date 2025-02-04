Prince George And Princess Charlotte Will Have To Be Separated Due To This Royal Rule
Being a tween is tough enough but when you're a member of the British royal family, it must be even harder. William, Prince of Wales, knows this all too well, and now his eldest child is finding it out for himself. For instance, Prince George's schooling situation could be changing as a result of mom Kate Middleton's tragic year. He'd been poised to attend her alma mater, Marlborough College, upon turning 13 in 2026. But now, it's rumored that the Waleses are considering putting George in a day school instead, so he can enjoy more family time. If the young prince had been looking forward to Hogwarts-style boarding school antics, he may have to wait a bit longer. And another big change in George's life will come even sooner.
Kate Middleton's "radical" approach to parenting, which her husband has gladly adopted, is more hands-on and emotional than the techniques used by older generations of royals. Still, there are some traditions the couple can't buck, and one of them involves their traveling protocol. Once George turns 12, he and William must take separate aircraft when the family travels outside the country. It's a grim concession to reality: Putting the future kings on the same plane creates a worst-case scenario risk of losing them both. Similarly, William and dad King Charles III don't fly together when they go abroad. However, their wives, Catherine and Queen Camilla, are free to travel with them, since they aren't in the direct line of succession.
Prince William traveled with his parents early in his life
While there are no specific laws about heirs to the throne flying together, it's generally accepted that the ruling monarch, heir apparent, and their eldest child take separate aircraft once they reach the age of 12. It's one of the strange travel rules that British royals abide by, but it ensures that if the worst should happen, the crown will immediately pass down to the appropriate person. Former royal pilot Graham Laurie confirmed to Hello! magazine's "A Right Royal Podcast" that then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana often traveled with both their sons until Prince William turned 12. "After that, he had to have a separate aircraft, and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty," Laurie said.
It's possible that Charles or William could alter that rule at some point, as the former royal pilot suggested. This would align with their goals of streamlining the monarchy and eliminating the cost of a second plane, crew, and upkeep, "But I think the safety side is still paramount," Laurie added. We'll know after Prince George's 12th birthday. William and Kate Middleton have reportedly planned a few big family trips over the kids' Easter and summer breaks.
If the paparazzi catch the Princess of Wales exiting a plane with only Charlotte and Louis by her side, their cameras will then follow the runway for a sighting of George's own aircraft. He will also have to get used to traveling with a couple of carry-ons most civilians don't have to pack: A dark suit in case George is unexpectedly called to attend a state funeral, and the prince's personal doctor will always have a supply of George's blood to cover any medical emergency.
Things would be complicated if the top heirs to the throne both died
England isn't the only country that takes strict travel precautions regarding the chain of command. Just as King Charles III doesn't fly with his first son or older grandson, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance take separate planes when they make joint appearances (whichever plane the president takes is called Air Force One while the VP's craft is Air Force Two). But unlike The Firm, American politicians don't follow a birthright protocol. The line of succession continues with the Speaker of the House, then the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, then the Secretary of State, and so on down a long line of cabinet members until the next election.
The monarchy is strictly a family business. If, heaven forbid, both Princes William and George were to die in transit, then Princess Charlotte would become queen — provided Charles had already passed on and George had no children of his own, of course. If Charlotte were still underage at the time, then (yes!) her uncle, Prince Harry, would step in. As the next adult in the line of succession, he would be named regent, making official decisions on Charlotte's behalf until her 18th birthday. Then, presumably, it would be back to Montecito following Charlotte's coronation.
After living and traveling with his sister and brother all his life, George may find it hard adjusting to his new normal of boarding a plane of his own even just for a jaunt to Balmoral every Christmas. On the other hand, he'll always be able to sit by a window, and he'll never be bothered by a younger sibling kicking the back of his seat!