Prince George And Princess Charlotte Will Have To Be Separated Due To This Royal Rule

While there are no specific laws about heirs to the throne flying together, it's generally accepted that the ruling monarch, heir apparent, and their eldest child take separate aircraft once they reach the age of 12. It's one of the strange travel rules that British royals abide by, but it ensures that if the worst should happen, the crown will immediately pass down to the appropriate person. Former royal pilot Graham Laurie confirmed to Hello! magazine's "A Right Royal Podcast" that then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana often traveled with both their sons until Prince William turned 12. "After that, he had to have a separate aircraft, and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty," Laurie said.

Advertisement

It's possible that Charles or William could alter that rule at some point, as the former royal pilot suggested. This would align with their goals of streamlining the monarchy and eliminating the cost of a second plane, crew, and upkeep, "But I think the safety side is still paramount," Laurie added. We'll know after Prince George's 12th birthday. William and Kate Middleton have reportedly planned a few big family trips over the kids' Easter and summer breaks.

If the paparazzi catch the Princess of Wales exiting a plane with only Charlotte and Louis by her side, their cameras will then follow the runway for a sighting of George's own aircraft. He will also have to get used to traveling with a couple of carry-ons most civilians don't have to pack: A dark suit in case George is unexpectedly called to attend a state funeral, and the prince's personal doctor will always have a supply of George's blood to cover any medical emergency.

Advertisement