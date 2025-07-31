Lindsay Lohan Is Aging In Reverse & Her Glow Up Is Truly Mind-Blowing

Lindsay Lohan made a stunning transformation after returning to the spotlight, and no one was really prepared for it. Despite spending a good chunk of her career making headlines due to controversy, the "Freakier Friday" star made headlines with a game-changing glow-up that shocked fans and critics alike in the best possible way. In July 2025, Lohan posted a photo of herself on her Instagram that proves she might actually be aging backwards. In the snap, the "Parent Trap" actress wore a pink plaid long-sleeved mini-dress designed in the form of a stylish blazer, and lace-up white high-heeled shoes with straps that wrapped around her calves.

While posing, Lohan seemed even younger than she did when she debuted her new look a year prior. Judging by the comments Lohan's gotten from fans and her fellow celebs for her trendy 'fit, it seems that many would agree. "Why she looking 24," a poster wrote. "Best glow up, sheeesh," another one added. Lohan is well aware of the newfound attention she's been getting amid her comeback. Admitting the admiration was nice, she insisted that her style choices and overall outlook on life played the biggest part in her resurgence. "I've always loved fashion, so I get to play with that more now because I have reasons to. Yeah, I just feel like I'm in a great place and living life up to its fullest," she said in an interview with ET (via X, formerly known as Twitter.)