Lindsay Lohan Is Aging In Reverse & Her Glow Up Is Truly Mind-Blowing
Lindsay Lohan made a stunning transformation after returning to the spotlight, and no one was really prepared for it. Despite spending a good chunk of her career making headlines due to controversy, the "Freakier Friday" star made headlines with a game-changing glow-up that shocked fans and critics alike in the best possible way. In July 2025, Lohan posted a photo of herself on her Instagram that proves she might actually be aging backwards. In the snap, the "Parent Trap" actress wore a pink plaid long-sleeved mini-dress designed in the form of a stylish blazer, and lace-up white high-heeled shoes with straps that wrapped around her calves.
While posing, Lohan seemed even younger than she did when she debuted her new look a year prior. Judging by the comments Lohan's gotten from fans and her fellow celebs for her trendy 'fit, it seems that many would agree. "Why she looking 24," a poster wrote. "Best glow up, sheeesh," another one added. Lohan is well aware of the newfound attention she's been getting amid her comeback. Admitting the admiration was nice, she insisted that her style choices and overall outlook on life played the biggest part in her resurgence. "I've always loved fashion, so I get to play with that more now because I have reasons to. Yeah, I just feel like I'm in a great place and living life up to its fullest," she said in an interview with ET (via X, formerly known as Twitter.)
Lindsay Lohan tackled rumors about her transformation
Lindsay Lohan's unexpected upgrade inspired speculation that she might've gotten plastic surgery. Seeing as her skin looked more refreshed and healthier than it did in the past, it's understandable why the theory gained traction. Talking to The List about what they believe is behind Lohan's dramatic transformation over the years, plastic surgeon Dr. Brian Reagan suggested she might've turned to Botox and fillers to maintain a youthful appearance. He also didn't rule out the possibility of a facelift, which is the procedure a few internet sleuths are most convinced she had done. However, Lohan asserted that her busy schedule would've made it almost impossible for her to get a facelift even if she wanted to.
However, she all but confirmed she might've had Botox, which she quipped was Hollywood's most common cosmetic procedure among celebs. "Everyone does Botox," she said in her interview with Elle. Overall, Lohan seemed pretty sincere when she claimed her beauty routines and food habits played a bigger role in her makeover. "I drink this juice every morning. It's like carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, apple. I also drink a lot of green tea, a lot of water. I'm a big pickled beets person, so I put them in almost everything. My skin care is very specific," she said. Lohan also added, "I drink lemon juice a lot; I also put tons of chia seeds in my water. Eye patches, I do every morning. I'm into lasers." Whether or not she's being honest, whatever she's had done is clearly working for her. So much so that even when we see what Lohan looks like makeup-free, she's still just as stunning.