What Lindsay Lohan Looks Like Makeup-Free

For the 2024 Oscars that March, Lindsay Lohan spoke with Vanity Fair about the easy steps she takes to prepare for such an event as the outlet's Oscar Party. After family time and getting Luai, the son she shares with her husband Bader Shammas, ready for bed, Lohan uses eye patches and sometimes face masks on her skin. Then, she gets her makeup and hair done. The eye patches she uses seem to be from the Peter Thomas Roth skincare brand since she's partnered with them, as seen in snapshots shared on Instagram in January 2024.

Lohan has shared other skincare brands or products she uses throughout her career. In 2014, she told Into The Gloss about how helpful prescription Tazorac cream is for skin blemishes. "I freak out when I get any blemishes and I'll pick my face — I'm so, so bad about that," Lohan said. "The Tazorac almost works as a concealer in a way because it mattifies." Lohan admitted her skin wasn't super acne-prone and usually got dry if she didn't hydrate enough while traveling. "I forget about that ... water is so boring," Lohan quipped.

Speaking to Allure in 2023 about her career and then-impending motherhood, Lohan shared some more products she uses for skincare, makeup, and hair. Lohan listed a Dyson AirWrap Multi-Styler for her famous red tresses. If you want Lohan's auburn hair, check out what you should ask your stylist.

