What Lindsay Lohan Looks Like Makeup-Free
In September 2024, makeup artist Ash K Holm took to Instagram to share her handiwork after working with Lindsay Lohan. "Baby Doll Makeup On @lindsaylohan," Holm wrote in the caption with a pink heart emoji. Fans in the comments spoke highly about the "Irish Wish" actor's glam, and Cosmopolitan even wrote an article raving about the makeup look.
Lohan also looks stunning without makeup, as seen in a carousel she shared on Instagram in 2022. In the selfies, Lohan was smiling by the water, looking absolutely radiant in the sunlight. One person commented, "Girl, you have such natural beauty and I love you went back to your red hair."
Protection from the sun is very important for health in addition to beauty, and Lohan swears by a certain sunscreen to protect her pale skin. On Instagram in 2021, Lohan pulled back the curtain on her skincare and makeup routine. In addition to treating herself to facials sometimes, Lohan's day-to-day routine includes ISDIN brand sunscreen. She also shared her favorite brands for moisturizer, lip balm, concealer, bronzer, highlighter, and mascara. " ... and I'm ready for the day," Lohan said with a kissing emoji after listing her routine.
Lohan has shared more of her skincare secrets
For the 2024 Oscars that March, Lindsay Lohan spoke with Vanity Fair about the easy steps she takes to prepare for such an event as the outlet's Oscar Party. After family time and getting Luai, the son she shares with her husband Bader Shammas, ready for bed, Lohan uses eye patches and sometimes face masks on her skin. Then, she gets her makeup and hair done. The eye patches she uses seem to be from the Peter Thomas Roth skincare brand since she's partnered with them, as seen in snapshots shared on Instagram in January 2024.
Lohan has shared other skincare brands or products she uses throughout her career. In 2014, she told Into The Gloss about how helpful prescription Tazorac cream is for skin blemishes. "I freak out when I get any blemishes and I'll pick my face — I'm so, so bad about that," Lohan said. "The Tazorac almost works as a concealer in a way because it mattifies." Lohan admitted her skin wasn't super acne-prone and usually got dry if she didn't hydrate enough while traveling. "I forget about that ... water is so boring," Lohan quipped.
Speaking to Allure in 2023 about her career and then-impending motherhood, Lohan shared some more products she uses for skincare, makeup, and hair. Lohan listed a Dyson AirWrap Multi-Styler for her famous red tresses. If you want Lohan's auburn hair, check out what you should ask your stylist.