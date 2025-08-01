Eyebrow-Raising Details About Rachael Ray's Marriage That Hint Divorce Is In Her Future

There are plenty of weird things about Rachael Ray's marriage that are hard to ignore, and her constant shouting matches with her husband John Cusimano are certainly near the top of the list. Given that the pair's been married since 2005, you'd think their dynamic would've only become calmer as they've grown older, but Ray once revealed in an episode of her podcast, "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead," that intense and volatile arguments are a recurring part of their relationship. Although typically a bad sign in most cases, Ray believes her and Cusimano's combative nature is good for their marriage and doesn't need correcting. As worrying as that might seem, what's even more peculiar is that the two don't even say sorry after a volatile verbal showdown. "I don't know that we ever apologize to each other," she further admitted in the episode.

Apparently, they just give one another a little pat, then they kiss and make up. However, despite the celebrity chef passing it off as a fun little quirk, the couple's inability to apologize might have dangerous implications for their marriage down the line.

There's also the fact that the pair aren't just romantic partners, but business partners as well, which likely causes added strain on their connection. "One of the things that, I think, has been essential to my life and my success over the years has been the partner that I chose," Ray said in a November 2024 episode of "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead." "I love my husband, John, and [he] works with me and has built our business and our brand together." These red flags combined may not bode well for the future of their marriage, even if they insist otherwise.