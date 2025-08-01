Eyebrow-Raising Details About Rachael Ray's Marriage That Hint Divorce Is In Her Future
There are plenty of weird things about Rachael Ray's marriage that are hard to ignore, and her constant shouting matches with her husband John Cusimano are certainly near the top of the list. Given that the pair's been married since 2005, you'd think their dynamic would've only become calmer as they've grown older, but Ray once revealed in an episode of her podcast, "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead," that intense and volatile arguments are a recurring part of their relationship. Although typically a bad sign in most cases, Ray believes her and Cusimano's combative nature is good for their marriage and doesn't need correcting. As worrying as that might seem, what's even more peculiar is that the two don't even say sorry after a volatile verbal showdown. "I don't know that we ever apologize to each other," she further admitted in the episode.
Apparently, they just give one another a little pat, then they kiss and make up. However, despite the celebrity chef passing it off as a fun little quirk, the couple's inability to apologize might have dangerous implications for their marriage down the line.
There's also the fact that the pair aren't just romantic partners, but business partners as well, which likely causes added strain on their connection. "One of the things that, I think, has been essential to my life and my success over the years has been the partner that I chose," Ray said in a November 2024 episode of "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead." "I love my husband, John, and [he] works with me and has built our business and our brand together." These red flags combined may not bode well for the future of their marriage, even if they insist otherwise.
Rachel Ray laughed at divorce speculation
When fans took a closer look inside Rachael Ray's relationship with her husband John Cusimano, they felt it was more troubling than wholesome. However, they weren't the only ones concerned about her after learning how often she fought with her husband. Ray's "screaming matches" with Cusimano reportedly made friends worried about her health, too. However, Ray should be used to the scrutiny, since it's not the first time her marriage has been called out. Rumors that she and Cusimano were getting a divorce ran rampant all the way back in 2007, which was just two years after they exchanged wedding vows. At the time, Ray didn't take the stories seriously. "My husband and I were drinking margaritas on vacation when we read we were about to get divorced, so we find it funny. We're very, very happy." she once told "Access Hollywood" (via Today).
If Ray is to be believed, she and her husband are still in a similar happy place in their relationship despite their constant battles. She once even claimed that the very thing that caused them to fight is what keeps them together. "We have volatile personalities, but we're both very practical too," she said in an interview with People. "That's the lawyer side of him and the domestic side of me. We're like, 'These are the things that must be accomplished today, and we will get to this only by doing what work is necessary.'" With a lot of fans so put off by how Ray and Cusimano treat each other, however, it wouldn't be surprising if the couple faced even more divorce rumors going forward. To be honest, it might be even less surprising if the rumors actually turned out to be true this time.