1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Is Completely Unrecognizable After Skin Removal Surgery

TLC's "1000-Lb Sisters" has taken the extreme weight-loss show trend to, well, the extreme. The hit reality series follows sisters Amy and Tammy Slaton, whose combined weight at one point totaled more than a ton, through their path to better health. At first Tammy, the older of the two, seemed least likely to achieve her goal. Breathing emergencies, alcohol abuse, food addiction, and depression nearly derailed her efforts, not to mention bringing her dangerously close to death. Even after undergoing bariatric surgery in 2002, Tammy's troubles weren't over. She met and married Caleb Willingham in the rehab facility she'd entered post-op, only to become a widow just eight months later when Caleb died unexpectedly.

Yet, defying the odds and cynics, Tammy stayed on track with her diet and exercise plan. To date, she has dropped more than 500 pounds and regained both her physical and mental health. Recently, Tammy experienced her most jaw-dropping moment to date in her weight-loss journey: Skin removal surgery freed her of 15 additional pounds of excess skin on her stomach, arms, and neck. She proudly displayed her new figure on her TikTok feed as seen here, accompanied by an "I understood the assignment" audio.

The drastic change drew raves from her fans, who pronounced her beautiful and told her how proud they were of her. Some called her an inspiration in their own efforts to get fit. Another admirer noted, "The best part of Tammy's transformation is that most of it [is] an inside job. She changed her way of living, then the weight loss followed."