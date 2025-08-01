1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Is Completely Unrecognizable After Skin Removal Surgery
TLC's "1000-Lb Sisters" has taken the extreme weight-loss show trend to, well, the extreme. The hit reality series follows sisters Amy and Tammy Slaton, whose combined weight at one point totaled more than a ton, through their path to better health. At first Tammy, the older of the two, seemed least likely to achieve her goal. Breathing emergencies, alcohol abuse, food addiction, and depression nearly derailed her efforts, not to mention bringing her dangerously close to death. Even after undergoing bariatric surgery in 2002, Tammy's troubles weren't over. She met and married Caleb Willingham in the rehab facility she'd entered post-op, only to become a widow just eight months later when Caleb died unexpectedly.
Yet, defying the odds and cynics, Tammy stayed on track with her diet and exercise plan. To date, she has dropped more than 500 pounds and regained both her physical and mental health. Recently, Tammy experienced her most jaw-dropping moment to date in her weight-loss journey: Skin removal surgery freed her of 15 additional pounds of excess skin on her stomach, arms, and neck. She proudly displayed her new figure on her TikTok feed as seen here, accompanied by an "I understood the assignment" audio.
The drastic change drew raves from her fans, who pronounced her beautiful and told her how proud they were of her. Some called her an inspiration in their own efforts to get fit. Another admirer noted, "The best part of Tammy's transformation is that most of it [is] an inside job. She changed her way of living, then the weight loss followed."
Tammy's living her best life now
The transformation of "1000-Lb Sisters"' Tammy Slaton is one of the happiest endings of reality TV. The woman who once lived on fast food and "sodies" now enjoys breakfast tacos with cottage cheese and ground turkey, and snacks of apples dipped in nut butter and yogurt. In the first season, Tammy couldn't get around without a wheelchair; by Season 5, she was able to join her family on a trip to London, and Season 7 saw her trying ziplining. This was also the season where fans saw her getting the skin removal surgery she'd been hoping for. Losing the "bat wings" and excess fat around her stomach gave Tammy even more mobility and confidence. On July 23, 2025, she strutted her stuff in the TikTok seen here. "I know I cannot dance. I'm just trying to have fun," she wrote, urging her fans to relax and count their blessings.
I absolutely love this song and I know I cannot dance. I'm just trying to have fun. They also help spread the message. Forget about depression. Forget about stressing out and start counting your blessings you're amazing the way you are never forget that
Tammy has plenty of blessings herself. The TLC show is still going strong, featuring equal parts family adventures and drama. She is an ambassador for the patient care recovery system which helped support her mental health post-surgery. Her love life has also taken a happy turn; on the June 24 episode of the Creative Chaos podcast, Tammy showed off an engagement ring from fiancée Andrea Dalton, her girlfriend of several years. (On Season 2 of "Sisters," Tammy made the surprising revelation that she's pansexual, or potentially attracted to anyone of any gender.) No details about a wedding date as yet, but when the time comes, Tammy will no doubt have fun shopping for dresses to flatter her newly slimmer figure.