Tammy Slaton's Most Jaw-Dropping Moments On Her Weight Loss Journey

A childhood filled with diet "sodie" pops and lots of sugar followed Tammy Slaton to adulthood, causing her to amass a little over 600 pounds by the time she was introduced to the world on TLC's "1000-lb Sisters" in 2020. Slaton's quick-witted and stubborn personality was part of the reason viewers frequented the show, but they were also concerned that Slaton would be stuck in her obesity due to her lack of self-control and refusal to adhere to dietary guidelines.

Advertisement

In 2023, Slaton told People that she had always been a heavy girl, saying that she was born weighing 9 pounds and 10 ounces "and then I just kept gaining." She told the magazine that she and her siblings relied on microwavable foods. "Ramen noodles, bowls of soup, things that were quick and easy — stuff that adds on carbs," she said. Once her grandmother passed in 1999, Slaton "turned to food for comfort," worsening her weight gain.

By early 2022, Slaton began losing weight; and, by 2024, she revealed she had lost over 500 pounds during her weight loss journey. Here are some of the most jaw-dropping moments Slaton experienced during that time.