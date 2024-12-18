Tammy Slaton's Most Jaw-Dropping Moments On Her Weight Loss Journey
A childhood filled with diet "sodie" pops and lots of sugar followed Tammy Slaton to adulthood, causing her to amass a little over 600 pounds by the time she was introduced to the world on TLC's "1000-lb Sisters" in 2020. Slaton's quick-witted and stubborn personality was part of the reason viewers frequented the show, but they were also concerned that Slaton would be stuck in her obesity due to her lack of self-control and refusal to adhere to dietary guidelines.
In 2023, Slaton told People that she had always been a heavy girl, saying that she was born weighing 9 pounds and 10 ounces "and then I just kept gaining." She told the magazine that she and her siblings relied on microwavable foods. "Ramen noodles, bowls of soup, things that were quick and easy — stuff that adds on carbs," she said. Once her grandmother passed in 1999, Slaton "turned to food for comfort," worsening her weight gain.
By early 2022, Slaton began losing weight; and, by 2024, she revealed she had lost over 500 pounds during her weight loss journey. Here are some of the most jaw-dropping moments Slaton experienced during that time.
Tammy almost died at the beginning of the journey
Just as Tammy Slaton committed to losing weight, she almost died. TLC's "1000-lb Sisters" documented the incident in the third finale of the series. Viewers watched as Tammy Slaton was hospitalized just a day after checking into a weight loss rehabilitation facility in Ohio. Before this incident, Slaton was not adhering to her suggested diet and had developed a vaping habit, which also led to her depression. Her sister, Amanda Halterman, told People Slaton's lungs had stopped functioning and her body was shutting down. "I'm just sitting here thinking, Oh my god. She's been in such a bad place for so long. She waited too long. And now that she has the courage to step out and get the help that she needs, now this," Halterman told the media outlet.
Slaton was placed on a ventilator and after about five days, she woke up and was then given a tracheotomy to assist with her breathing. After a few weeks, she returned to the rehabilitation facility and began taking her weight loss journey seriously. Within a month of being there, her brother, Chris Combs, reported that she had dropped 115 pounds.
Slaton showed off weight loss after a bariatric surgery
In February 2023, Tammy Slaton shared images on her Instagram page showing off her evident weight loss. After her near-death experience and her return to the weight loss rehabilitation center in Ohio, she dropped enough pounds and qualified for bariatric surgery. Slaton underwent the surgery in 2022 and quickly lost 180 pounds afterward. Slaton's February 2023 Instagram images displayed a much slimmer face, showing the major progress she had made.
Slaton told People that the incident that landed her in the hospital caused her to "wise up" and get the surgery. "I'm feeling great! I'm thankful to be alive, and it's fun to be progressing as much as I am," she said. A source close to Slaton told The U.S. Sun she experienced some complications during the surgery process. "It was a little scary, but she recovered quickly. The first few days were really tough on her, but she was still able to talk and was with it," the source said.
Following the surgery, Slaton remained in the rehabilitation facility for a few months based on a suggestion from her family. Yet, the time there seemed to serve the reality star well as the source who spoke to The U.S. Sun said, "She has drastically lost weight compared to what she used to be like. I'm super impressed with her."
Tammy walked without support
In May 2023, Tammy Slaton was photographed walking unassisted while running errands, which was a pleasant surprise for those who had been following Slaton since the series premiere of TLC's "1000-lb Sisters." Weighing in at 600 pounds when the show began, Slaton needed assistance, often relying on a walker or a wheelchair to get around. In the images, Slaton walked upright during a trip to the gas station, although she eventually used a rolling walker during the visit, based on the captured photos.
Slaton told People in 2023 that regaining her mobility meant a lot to her. "One of the big changes that I have gone through this past year is probably small to most people, but for me it was huge," she said. "Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen. I don't even sleep with it at night anymore."
Slaton noted she even felt relief about finally being able to comfortably fit in the front seat of a vehicle. In the early stages of the reality series, Slaton could only fit in the back of a vehicle, often with the back seat removed. "... I mean, just what seems minor to some people is giant for me," she said to People.
Slaton weighed in under 300 pounds
After years of struggling with obesity, falling off diets, and committing to a weight loss journey, Tammy Slaton weighed in at 281.2 pounds, as revealed by TLC's Instagram in November 2024. In the clip shared by the network, Slaton said her most recent weigh-in revealed she was 303 pounds. The star smiled when the scale revealed she weighed under 300 pounds, stating that her weight had not been that low since she was in the fourth or fifth grade. Her brother, Chris Combs, congratulated her on her weight loss, saying he never thought he'd see the day Slaton weighed less than he does.
Social media users commented on the video with some congratulating and expressing their pride in Slaton. One user said, "That is absolutely amazing!!!! She is killing this weight loss journey! I didn't think she was going to make it at first, but damn she is crushing this."
Several other users questioned the network and Slaton on whether she'd get skin removal surgery with many saying she'd weigh less once she has the surgery. However, a separate clip posted on TLC's Instagram page revealed that Slaton was not yet eligible for the surgery. In the clip, Dr. Brad Turner told Slaton she needed to spend more time losing weight first. Slaton was visibly frustrated, but the doctor reassured her saying, "I'm definitely not telling you, 'No.' I'm just telling you, 'Not tomorrow.'"
Tammy inspires others on their weight loss journey
With a significant amount of her weight gone, Tammy Slaton now works to inspire others who have gone through a similar situation. In August 2024, Slaton took to Instagram to reflect on her weight loss journey, revealing she had lost about 500 pounds. The star further mentioned she has struggled with her goals, sometimes turning to alcohol and neglecting her diet. "I had a lot of demons — inner demons that I had to fight. And I'm still fighting," she said in the video. In the post's caption, Slaton said she'll be using her platform as a space to provide inspiration and allow others to share their story or just receive "good vibes." "We're all in this together, and I believe in lifting each other up, one day at a time," she said.
The star's Instagram page is now flooded with posts where she encourages her followers going through a similar journey as hers to remain strong and find support in others. Her fans continue to encourage and support her as she travels on this lifelong journey.