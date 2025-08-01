How Jenna Bush Hager Accidentally Sabotaged Her Own Marriage Proposal

Jenna Bush Hager's love story with her husband, Henry Hager, will definitely make you say, "awww!" The happy couple initially met while Henry was working for Jenna's father, Former President George W. Bush, on his 2004 reelection campaign. Although Jenna Bush Hager's White House life understandably complicated their relationship, she and Henry made it through those growing pains and tied the knot in 2008. However, the Hagers almost did not make it down the aisle, as the talk show host almost wrecked her own engagement. During a 2024 episode of "Today with Hoda & Jenna," Jenna reminisced about the day Henry proposed to her on top of Cadillac Mountain, in Maine's Acadia National Park.

Known for its beautiful sunrises, the mountain peak is the perfect spot to pop the question. However, the conditions of the early morning hike made the journalist "cranky," as she put it. Jenna admitted that she was clueless to Henry's attempt to stop and propose, which was disguised as a snack break. "I said, 'No, I'm too cold to stop [...] He said, 'Please, can we stop for a Luna Bar?' And I said, 'No, we can't,'" she recalled. Fortunately, Henry managed to convince his then-girlfriend to hang on for long enough to get down on one knee, which Jenna acknowledged was an immediate cure to her bad attitude (and she said yes!).