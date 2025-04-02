Jenna Bush Hager's Husband Once Rejected Her Drunken Proposal After 3 Months Of Dating

Jenna Bush Hager knew her husband, Henry Hager, was "the one" early on in their relationship. In fact, she popped the question after being together for only three months... sort of. On "The Today Show," host Bush Hager recalled how certain she was that the two were destined for marriage. And after having a couple of drinks, she blurted out a proposal.

"After three months of dating — I might've had a Christmas cocktail — and we were dancing, and I said, 'This is it, I know it, let's just get married, what are we waiting for?'" Bush Hager told "The Today Show" viewers in 2020. But Hager wasn't looking to rush things. "He smiled, and he was like, 'I'm crazy about you, but you're young,'" Bush Hager remembered. She talked about the moment again in 2023 on "The Today Show," highlighting how her younger self was a bit hasty. "He told me he loved me. And I'm like, 'Me too! Let's get married!'"

Bush Hager was 22 at the time, and it wasn't until years later that Hager did the asking. The couple officially got engaged in 2007 and were married the following year. But Bush Hager doesn't regret her impromptu proposal. She looks back fondly on how she took matters into her own hands. "I, like many of us, was taught to grow up dreaming of my wedding, not of my life, and I spent many years dreaming of my wedding and also waiting to be chosen,” she told the audience in 2020. "Well, here's the thing: I'm the chooser."

