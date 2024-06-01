The One Thing Jenna Bush Hager Wishes She Had Done Before Getting Married

Jenna Bush Hager and husband Henry Chase Hager go way back. The talk show host met Henry while he was working for her father, President George W. Bush, in 2004. At the time, she was 23 years old, while he was 26. They clicked almost instantly, and soon found themselves causing trouble for the Secret Service together. The couple wed in 2008, and they're still going strong today, with three adorable children between them.

Although Jenna is more than happy with married life, she's been open about her romantic past before settling down, keeping it real with co-host Hoda Kotb on "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna." Over the years, she's shared plenty of anecdotes about dating and marriage, often tying her experiences to societal expectations around relationships. On May 23's episode of "TODAY," she made quite the shocking statement: She could have dated around more before getting serious with Henry. "I dated in college, I dated in high school. But I didn't date enough, which is what I realized," she said.

That's not to say that Jenna regrets shacking up with Henry so soon — she just feels that she should have approached dating with a different perspective when she was younger.

