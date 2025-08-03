The Most Lavish Royal Family Home Renovations We Can't Look Away From

The royal family has an impressive number of homes, many with enormous amounts of square footage that need upkeep. Buckingham Palace boasts a massive 830,000 square feet of real estate, and although Frogmore Cottage is one of the smaller properties, its 5,089 square feet makes it a sizable house. In addition, these royal residences are historic homes, likely making any maintenance and renovation more complicated and expensive.

Due to age, some royal properties have needed major overhauls just to make them livable. In 2014, William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, spent a purported $7.2 million on their Kensington Palace apartment. While the couple had some wish-list items, other expenses were likely non-negotiable, such as safely ditching asbestos. On a somewhat smaller scale, in 2024, Royal Lodge, home of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duke and Duchess of York, was estimated to require about £250,000 (approx. $336,000) to deal with moisture-related concerns. Back in the 1940s, Queen Elizabeth had to revamp Clarence House after it had sustained damage during World War II, while dealing with construction material shortages.

Beyond getting basics like light, heat, water, and a reliable roof, royal properties have also made room for the more upscale things in life within their giant budgets. Sometimes these royal decorators have even demoed perfectly good construction to bring their artistic visions to life. These sumptuous refreshes have also served as a golden opportunity to display all kinds of royal treasures. Let's take a look.