Why Cameron Diaz Regrets Getting Plastic Surgery

Cameron Diaz went through her fair share of ups and downs during her evolution from a budding model into an A-list actor. Like many of her peers, Diaz sacrificed her privacy and personal life, and prioritized her career over her well-being for years as she slowly worked her way to the top, causing the "Charlie's Angels" star to eventually step away from acting to focus on herself and her family instead. However, these weren't her only regrets from her time in Hollywood. The beloved star freely admitted on "Michelle Visage's Rule Breakers" podcast in 2022 that she was "absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectifications and exploitations that women are subjected to. I have bought into all of them myself at certain times," (via Page Six).

As she fell prey to the pressure to keep up with Hollywood's demanding beauty standards, in the early days of her career, Diaz got a common anti-aging cosmetic treatment, telling Entertainment Tonight in 2014, "I've tried [Botox] before, where it was like [a] little tiny touch of something." However, the results were enough to convince her to never do it again. "It changed my face in such a weird way that I was like, 'No, I don't want to [be] like [that],'" the actor recalled. "I'd rather see my face aging than a face that doesn't belong to me at all."

Díaz's regrets over Botox showcased her refreshing take on aging in an industry filled with celebrities who have become unrecognizable following drastic face transformations. For her, every laugh line was a memory and proof of a life well-lived rather than something to hide or be ashamed of, with the actor reasoning simply, "I love life. I'm happy I don't have a problem with that."