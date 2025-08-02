Why Cameron Diaz Regrets Getting Plastic Surgery
Cameron Diaz went through her fair share of ups and downs during her evolution from a budding model into an A-list actor. Like many of her peers, Diaz sacrificed her privacy and personal life, and prioritized her career over her well-being for years as she slowly worked her way to the top, causing the "Charlie's Angels" star to eventually step away from acting to focus on herself and her family instead. However, these weren't her only regrets from her time in Hollywood. The beloved star freely admitted on "Michelle Visage's Rule Breakers" podcast in 2022 that she was "absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectifications and exploitations that women are subjected to. I have bought into all of them myself at certain times," (via Page Six).
As she fell prey to the pressure to keep up with Hollywood's demanding beauty standards, in the early days of her career, Diaz got a common anti-aging cosmetic treatment, telling Entertainment Tonight in 2014, "I've tried [Botox] before, where it was like [a] little tiny touch of something." However, the results were enough to convince her to never do it again. "It changed my face in such a weird way that I was like, 'No, I don't want to [be] like [that],'" the actor recalled. "I'd rather see my face aging than a face that doesn't belong to me at all."
Díaz's regrets over Botox showcased her refreshing take on aging in an industry filled with celebrities who have become unrecognizable following drastic face transformations. For her, every laugh line was a memory and proof of a life well-lived rather than something to hide or be ashamed of, with the actor reasoning simply, "I love life. I'm happy I don't have a problem with that."
Cameron Diaz believes that looking good comes from within
While Cameron Diaz may have closed the door on tweaking her face any further, she isn't completely anti-plastic surgery. During a 2016 interview with Andy Cohen, on SiriusXM's "Town Hall," the "Mask" star clarified that she has no issue with people going under the knife "if that's what makes [them] happy, because honestly, there are procedures that people do that make them feel better about themselves." However, Diaz insisted that when it comes to feeling good, taking care of yourself inside matters more than working on the outside. For the actor, getting cosmetic work done on your face and body without making appropriate lifestyle changes and adopting better health habits is like slapping a bandage on a large wound without even disinfecting it.
Diaz proclaimed, "Even if you look like you had a nice nap for the last decade because you just had a procedure done, don't forget about your cells. Don't forget that just because on the outside you look 10 years younger, that didn't fix the 10 years of aging that happened," adding sagely, "You can't forget about your well-being, your health, your cellular health, and that's the most important thing to me." Notably, the "Holiday" star has walked the walk over the years too.
Rather than undergoing endless procedures to look younger, she regularly works out, gets plenty of rest, eats healthy, and no longer smokes cigarettes. Diaz also did away with the lengthy skincare and makeup rituals she endured at the peak of her acting career. In fact, they're so low on her priority list now that she rarely washes her face anymore and often goes makeup-free. Embracing aging and staying healthy has evidently worked as Diaz is aging like fine wine.